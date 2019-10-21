Episode 269: The Life and Afterlife of Harry Houdini by Joe Posnanski

John J. Miller is joined by Joe Posnanski to discuss his book, The Life and Afterlife of Harry Houdini.
The ATF Has Been Enforcing a Rule That Does Not Exist
Anyone else sick to death of watching the Democrats debate each other already? Tuesday saw them rehash numerous conversations they've already had, and there are still eight excruciating nights of such television for us to endure. Beto O'Rourke, for instance, once again loudly and obnoxiously announced his ... Read More
The Trivialization of Impeachment
We have a serious governance problem. Our system is based on separation of powers, because liberty depends on preventing any component of the state from accumulating too much authority -- that’s how tyrants are born. For the system to work, the components have to be able to check each other: The federal and ... Read More
Culture with Kat Timpf: Professor Says More Will Die if Trump Doesn’t Resign
Jared Yates Sexton, a professor at Georgia Southern University, has declared that 'people have already died' because of President Trump. Read More
Put Up or Shut Up on These Accusations, Hillary
Look, one 2016 candidate being prone to wild and baseless accusations is enough. Appearing on Obama campaign manager David Plouffe’s podcast, Hillary Clinton suggested that 2016 Green Party candidate Jill Stein was a “Russian asset,” that Republicans and Russians were promoting the Green Party, and ... Read More
The Titanic Sibling Rivalry that Propelled One of the Greatest Rock Bands of the 1990s
Brothers often fight, and that goes double for brothers in rock bands. From Ray and Dave Davies of the Kinks to Liam and Noel Gallagher of Oasis to John and Tom Fogerty of Creedence Clearwater Revival, rock and roll has had its fair share of legendary sibling rivalries. Now, a new book makes the case that ... Read More
Feminists Have Turned on Pornography
Since the sexual revolution of the 1960s, the feminist movement has sought to condemn traditional sexual ethics as repressive, misogynistic, and intolerant. As the 2010s come to a close, it might be fair to say that mainstream culture has reached the logical endpoint of this philosophy. Whereas older Americans ... Read More
Two More Points on Whether the Ultra-Rich Pay Less in Taxes Than the Poor
Yesterday I had a piece about this issue, explaining the massive backlash that a New York Times article and the book that inspired it have sparked among economists. The central claims here, that the American tax system is essentially flat and that the ultra-rich pay lower tax rates than the poor, have suffered ... Read More
‘Texodus’ Bodes Badly for Republicans
‘I am a classically trained engineer," says Representative Will Hurd, a Texas Republican, "and I firmly believe in regression to the mean." Applying a concept from statistics to the randomness of today's politics is problematic. In any case, Hurd, 42, is not waiting for the regression of our politics from the ... Read More
Defiant Dave Chappelle
When Dave Chappelle’s Netflix special Sticks & Stones came out in August, the overwhelming response from critics was that it was offensive, unacceptable garbage. Inkoo Kang of Slate declared that Chappelle’s “jokes make you wince.” Garrett Martin, in the online magazine Paste, maintained that the ... Read More
The Impeachment Defense That Doesn’t Work
If we’ve learned anything from the last couple of weeks, it’s that the “perfect phone call” defense of Trump and Ukraine doesn’t work. As Andy and I discussed on his podcast this week, the “perfect” defense allows the Democrats to score easy points by establishing that people in the administration ... Read More
