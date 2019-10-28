Episode 270: Oscar Charleston by Jeremy Beer

John J. Miller is joined by Jeremy Beer to discuss his book, Oscar Charleston.
Most Popular
Stop Claiming ‘No Quid Pro Quo’
Editor’s Note: This is the first of a two-column series this weekend, dealing with recent developments in the impeachment inquiry that House Democrats are conducting in connection with President Trump’s dealings with the government of Ukraine. Quid pro quo . . . it’s the new “by the book.” You ... Read More
From Woke to Broke
‘The fact is there is no more money. Period,” says Chicago mayor Lori Lightfoot. She’s talking about the teachers’ strike that has paralyzed her city’s public schools — enrollment 360,000 — for the past week. The public employee union is demanding more: more money for salaries (only eight states ... Read More
Video
Culture with Kat Timpf: Professor Says More Will Die if Trump Doesn’t Resign
Jared Yates Sexton, a professor at Georgia Southern University, has declared that 'people have already died' because of President Trump. Read More
Shapiro on Ukrainegate
Ben Shapiro thinks there are two possible explanations for President Trump’s conduct — and one of them, if true, nullifies the case for impeachment. One explanation he calls “the Get Biden Theory.” The one he considers more plausible he calls the “Miasma of Corruption Theory.” It’s the story not of ... Read More
Did Trump Abuse His Power with Ukraine?
The centerpiece of the Democrats’ push to impeach Donald Trump is the charge that he abused the power of the presidency by using U.S. aid to Ukraine as leverage to secure Ukrainian cooperation in investigations of political opponents. Do they have a case? Ultimately, that depends on the evidence. But first we ... Read More
The President’s Best Ukraine Defense: Not an Impeachable Offense
Editor’s Note: This is the second of a two-column series this weekend, dealing with recent developments in the impeachment inquiry House Democrats are conducting in connection with President Trump’s dealings with the government of Ukraine. Yesterday, in part one of this two-part series, I reiterated my ... Read More
The Treason of the Elites
In the late 1970s, a little-known left-wing professor and activist decided to embark on a three-year-long project to balance the alleged patriotic bias in American historical writing. His name was Howard Zinn, and his project became the book A People’s History of the United States, a desecration of American ... Read More
Warren’s Socialism for the Upper-Middle Class Is Awful — and Conservatives Need a Better Alternative
The first thing that needs to be noted about Elizabeth Warren’s wealth tax — and, unsurprisingly, is seldom mentioned in discussions of it — is that it would redistribute hundreds of millions of dollars from the rich to the nearly rich. Let’s assume for argument’s sake that the wealth tax passes as ... Read More
The Problem with President Pence
Republican senators will soon be receiving an invitation to tear apart the GOP ahead of the 2020 elections, and they are going to decline to accept it. It’s a trope of pro-impeachment commentary that it should be simple for Republican senators to swap out President Donald Trump, who puts them in awkward ... Read More
The Two Theories of Trump’s Actions in the Ukraine Affair
According to the media, Bill Taylor, the acting chargé d’affaires of the U.S. Embassy in Ukraine, delivered the coup de grâce to the Trump presidency earlier this week. Taylor testified before members of the House committees leading the Democrats’ impeachment inquiry behind closed doors, but his opening ... Read More
Loading...