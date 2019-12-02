Episode 275: How To Be a Dictator by Frank Dikotter

John J. Miller is joined by Frank Dikotter to discuss his book, How To Be a Dictator.
Christian Faith Is the Missing Ingredient in A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood
In Polar Express (2004), Tom Hanks kept urging “Believe!” without specifying what to believe in. Some of that same damnable over-secularization threatens to ruin Hanks’s new film, A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood. Hanks plays Fred Rogers, creator and host of the TV series Mister Rogers’ Neighborhood ... Read More
It’s Time for Term Limits on the Supreme Court
Murmurs of concern swept through Washington, D.C., Friday night as news broke that Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, a four-time cancer survivor, was back in the hospital. Luckily, doctors said it was only because of chills and fever, and she went home Sunday. But Ginsburg’s health remains a topic ... Read More
AOC’s District Poll Numbers Are Bad
According to a Quinnipiac poll, 36 percent of respondents had an unfavorable view of Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez. Read More
History Is Short
There is no marriage as stable and enduring as that of ignorance and certitude. Years ago, I knew some crunchy progressives of the particularly nasty kind they cultivate in the few remaining blueblood enclaves of the old WASP Main Line. There is something about the combination of genuine privilege, Quaker ... Read More
A Few Thoughts on Henry Olsen’s Attacks
Henry Olsen writes (on Twitter) that “the libertarian-inspired GOP high priesthood of econ policy has blasted [Marco Rubio’s] ‘common good capitalism’ speech. They’re wrong; it’s time for conservatives to throw them and their tired liturgy out of the GOP temple.” He adds: Kevin D. Williamson ... Read More
Why Al Pacino Matters
A lot of movie stars are on the short side -- Robert Redford, Sylvester Stallone, Richard Dreyfuss. Despite being only about 5′8″, Paul Newman always managed to get himself described as “lanky.” Al Pacino is one of the few who always seemed shorter than they were. (About 5′7″, I think.) Maybe that ... Read More
A Weakened Chinese State Presents Its Own Dangers
You see it in the maps. In 2015, 1.4 million Hong Kongers voted in elections in which pro-Beijing candidates swept the city's 18 district councils. Last week, 2.9 million Hong Kongers voted and pro-democracy candidates won every district but one. That is an increase in turnout of more than 100 percent and a ... Read More
The ‘Deep State’ Canard Spreads
The deep state is the right’s new bogeyman. I’d wager that until fairly recently, few people had ever heard the phrase. I’d also bet that roughly 99 percent of those who fling the term around have no idea that it’s borrowed from Turkish politics. The idea of a deep state, or “state within a ... Read More
Lisa Page Breaks Silence, Claims Comey’s Firing was ‘Like a Funeral, Only Worse’ in First Interview
For the first time since her text messages with former FBI agent Peter Strzok were revealed in 2017, former bureau attorney Lisa Page publicly addressed the criticism she's faced from President Trump and his supporters in an interview with the Daily Beast published on Sunday. The 2016 text exchanges between ... Read More
Jeremy Corbyn Reminds Us Why Israel Exists
In a now-deleted tweet, the Washington Post informed its 14 million followers that the historic condemnation of Jeremy Corbyn by the Chief Rabbi of the United Kingdom was triggered by Labour Party leader’s strong support for “Palestinian rights.” As numerous people quickly pointed out, this is a ... Read More
