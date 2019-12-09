Episode 276: Oppo by Tom Rosenstiel

John J. Miller is joined by Tom Rosenstiel to discuss his book, Oppo.
Most Popular
Knives Out Takes On the Anti-Immigration Crowd
Since the beginning of the Obama era, the Left has broadcast two contradictory messages on the subjects of race and immigration. The first is that a so-called Coalition of the Ascendant will inevitably displace white Americans as the dominant force in the country’s politics and culture. The second is that ... Read More
Knives Out Takes On the Anti-Immigration Crowd
Since the beginning of the Obama era, the Left has broadcast two contradictory messages on the subjects of race and immigration. The first is that a so-called Coalition of the Ascendant will inevitably displace white Americans as the dominant force in the country’s politics and culture. The second is that ... Read More
The Impeachment Eye Test
To put it mildly, the 1960s were not notorious for juridical modesty. They might compare favorably, though, to Wednesday’s episode of “The Lawyer Left Does Impeachment” at the House Judiciary Committee. Oh, I have no doubt that the three progressive constitutional scholars spotlighted by Democrats yearn in ... Read More
The Impeachment Eye Test
To put it mildly, the 1960s were not notorious for juridical modesty. They might compare favorably, though, to Wednesday’s episode of “The Lawyer Left Does Impeachment” at the House Judiciary Committee. Oh, I have no doubt that the three progressive constitutional scholars spotlighted by Democrats yearn in ... Read More
Video
AOC’s District Poll Numbers Are Bad
According to a Quinnipiac poll, 36 percent of respondents had an unfavorable view of Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez. Read More
Video
AOC’s District Poll Numbers Are Bad
According to a Quinnipiac poll, 36 percent of respondents had an unfavorable view of Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez. Read More
The Absurd Crusade against the Salvation Army
We all know some individuals who are so obviously good and kind that we are certain if anyone were to dislike them, that's all we would need to know about the person. We would immediately assume he or she is a bad person. To hate the manifestly good is a sure sign of being bad. Such is the case regarding the ... Read More
The Absurd Crusade against the Salvation Army
We all know some individuals who are so obviously good and kind that we are certain if anyone were to dislike them, that's all we would need to know about the person. We would immediately assume he or she is a bad person. To hate the manifestly good is a sure sign of being bad. Such is the case regarding the ... Read More
Lessons from Europe, or ‘Europe’
A nationwide series of protests, some of them violent, is convulsing France. The proximate cause is pension reform, and the French are having a splendid time: In news photos, the protesters are positively beaming, and a recent BBC report described the mood, amid the arson and destruction of property, as ... Read More
Lessons from Europe, or ‘Europe’
A nationwide series of protests, some of them violent, is convulsing France. The proximate cause is pension reform, and the French are having a splendid time: In news photos, the protesters are positively beaming, and a recent BBC report described the mood, amid the arson and destruction of property, as ... Read More
‘Free’ College Is a Terrible Idea. Here’s a Better One.
The Washington Post reported over the weekend that President Trump is “demanding aides present a plan to tackle student debt and the rising cost of a college education, worried that he has no response to expansive plans from Sen. Elizabeth Warren and other Democrats he may face on the ballot next year.” They ... Read More
‘Free’ College Is a Terrible Idea. Here’s a Better One.
The Washington Post reported over the weekend that President Trump is “demanding aides present a plan to tackle student debt and the rising cost of a college education, worried that he has no response to expansive plans from Sen. Elizabeth Warren and other Democrats he may face on the ballot next year.” They ... Read More
Nancy Pelosi’s Case
Further to the post below, a couple of thoughts on Nancy Pelosi’s statement yesterday. She said this near the beginning: During the constitutional convention, James Madison, the architect of the Constitution, warned that a president might betray his trust to foreign powers which might prove fatal to the ... Read More
Nancy Pelosi’s Case
Further to the post below, a couple of thoughts on Nancy Pelosi’s statement yesterday. She said this near the beginning: During the constitutional convention, James Madison, the architect of the Constitution, warned that a president might betray his trust to foreign powers which might prove fatal to the ... Read More
Hey, Maybe That Peloton Ad Is Just a Bad Commercial and Nothing More
One of the side effects of living in an era where almost anything can turn into clickbait, and/or fuel for some sort of social media outrage mob, is that anything that is weird or amusing or unusual or worthy of a little chuckle almost inevitably turns into a GIANT NATIONAL CONTROVERSY. Take, for example, that ... Read More
Hey, Maybe That Peloton Ad Is Just a Bad Commercial and Nothing More
One of the side effects of living in an era where almost anything can turn into clickbait, and/or fuel for some sort of social media outrage mob, is that anything that is weird or amusing or unusual or worthy of a little chuckle almost inevitably turns into a GIANT NATIONAL CONTROVERSY. Take, for example, that ... Read More
More Bad News for Medicare for All
The hits keep coming for Medicare for All. Gallup’s annual health-care survey of adults found that Americans back a system based on private insurance rather than government provision by 54 percent to 42 percent. “This could create a challenge in a general election campaign for a Democratic presidential ... Read More
More Bad News for Medicare for All
The hits keep coming for Medicare for All. Gallup’s annual health-care survey of adults found that Americans back a system based on private insurance rather than government provision by 54 percent to 42 percent. “This could create a challenge in a general election campaign for a Democratic presidential ... Read More
The Disgraceful Campaign against the Salvation Army
Damaging photos of Pete Buttigieg have surfaced — ringing a bell for the Salvation Army. The images of the South Bend, Ind., mayor and Democratic presidential candidate participating in the Red Kettle Ring Off, a friendly competition between officials from South Bend and nearby Mishawaka over who can raise ... Read More
The Disgraceful Campaign against the Salvation Army
Damaging photos of Pete Buttigieg have surfaced — ringing a bell for the Salvation Army. The images of the South Bend, Ind., mayor and Democratic presidential candidate participating in the Red Kettle Ring Off, a friendly competition between officials from South Bend and nearby Mishawaka over who can raise ... Read More
Loading...