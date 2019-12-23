Episode 278: Russian Conservatism by Paul Robinson

John J. Miller is joined by Paul Robinson to discuss his book, Russian Conservatism.
Impeachment and Second Thoughts
On impeachment, am I part of the problem? I don’t think so . . . but it’s a fair question. After all, as I’m frequently reminded on Twitter, particularly by people who clearly did not read the book, I am the author of a little 2014 ditty entitled, Faithless Execution — Building the Political Case for ... Read More
Why J. K. Rowling Took a Stand
Twitter has exploded in outrage because J. K. Rowling, author of the Harry Potter books, is an alleged “TERF.” That’s right, a “trans-exclusionary radical feminist.” This ridiculous slur was invented by people who insist on denying the science of sex and who want to take out their rage on nonbelievers, ... Read More
AOC’s District Poll Numbers Are Bad
According to a Quinnipiac poll, 36 percent of respondents had an unfavorable view of Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez. Read More
Pelosi Says She Will Delay Impeachment Until Dems Are Guaranteed a ‘Fair Trial’ in the Senate
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi suggested on Wednesday that she will delay transfer of the articles of impeachment against President Trump to the Senate until the Democrats are guaranteed a "fair" trial. "So far we haven’t seen anything that looks fair to us," Pelosi told reporters after the House approved two ... Read More
Former NSA Director Michael Rogers Cooperating with Durham Investigation into Trump-Russia Probe
Former National Security Agency director and retired Adm. Michael Rogers has met multiple times with U.S. attorney John Durham as part of an ongoing probe into the origins of the counterintelligence investigation into the 2016 Trump campaign, The Intercept reported Friday. Rogers, who served as NSA director ... Read More
Jonah’s Trump Counter to My Partisan Impeachment Fret
I don’t have much to quarrel with in my friend Jonah Goldberg’s column. I just think we’re focused on different things. The main thrust of Jonah’s argument is that President Trump brought the Ukraine problem on himself. To me, this is self-evident. That is why, though I oppose impeachment and removal, ... Read More
If Impeachment Articles Are Not Delivered, Did Impeachment Happen?
I’ll confess: Last night, when I was first told that Speaker Nancy Pelosi was toying with the idea of not delivering the two articles of impeachment voted by the House against President Trump, I assumed it was a joke. For these last weeks, the Democrat-dominated chamber has been in a mad rush to impeach the ... Read More
Is Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker a Culmination or the End of Cinema?
Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker fulfills the prophecy of Jean-Luc Godard’s 2014 Goodbye to Language. The fealty of moviegoing fans (including their indoctrinated offspring) has not only been sustained, it has grown. But this is not because the Star Wars films are so excellent that they inspire an intergalactic ... Read More
Talk of Making ‘Nerd’ a Hate Crime in the U.K. Is Why Hate Speech Laws Are a Bad Idea
On Friday, I caught a little bit of flack for calling Star Wars fans “nerds” on Fox News. This was, of course, not surprising to me. I knew my comments would piss some people off — after all, how could I forget receiving a barrage of death threats over joking about the franchise back in 2015. Now, ... Read More
Pundits Push Worst Possible Explanation for Innocent Cadet Hand Gesture
A collection of conspiratorial cable pundits, news outlets, progressive activists, and a celebrity actress spent last weekend accusing cadets and midshipmen of flashing white nationalist symbols during the Army-Navy game while live on television. Their evidence for the charge? The young men were seen making ... Read More
