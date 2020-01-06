Episode 280: Sword of Kings by Bernard Cornwell

John J. Miller is joined by Bernard Cornwell to discuss his book, Sword of Kings.
Iranian Analytics
For all the current furor over the death of Qasem Soleimani, it is Iran, not the U.S. and the Trump administration, that is in a dilemma. Given the death and destruction wrought by Soleimani, and his agendas to come, he will not be missed. Tehran has misjudged the U.S. administration’s doctrine of strategic ... Read More
How Will the Iranians Respond?
The targeted killing of Iranian Quds Force general Qasem Soleimani and a leading Iraqi militia leader has challenged the view that Iran is an all-powerful country that can strike terror throughout the Middle East region without repercussions to it and its leaders. President Donald Trump’s decision has been ... Read More
AOC’s District Poll Numbers Are Bad
According to a Quinnipiac poll, 36 percent of respondents had an unfavorable view of Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez. Read More
Iran Is Not Iraq
We have no clue how Iran will react to the elimination of its terror chief Qasem Soleimani. Religious fanatics tend to be unpredictable. One thing we can be certain of, however, is that every time the United States acts in its self-interest in the Middle East, a bunch of pundits and policy experts will start ... Read More
Iran Crosses the Red Line
The devil has a new companion. Qasem Soleimani is dead, killed Thursday by an American airstrike as he arrived in Baghdad airport to plan new attacks against the United States. As a matter of justice, it should have happened long ago. Soleimani’s hands were steeped in innocent blood. He has directed ... Read More
Russia Warns U.S. of ‘Grave Consequences’ of Soleimani Killing
Russia on Friday strongly condemned the U.S. for the killing of top Iranian general Qasem Soleimani, who perished Thursday in a drone strike authorized by the Trump administration. Russia, an important ally of Iran, said Soleimani's assassination would have “grave consequences for regional peace and ... Read More
Ralph Northam’s Losing Battle on Sanctuaries
Ralph Northam is about to make the biggest tactical mistake in Virginia since Cornwallis decided to park his army at Yorktown. With his attempt to force local commonwealth’s attorneys and sheriffs in Second Amendment sanctuaries to enforce his unconstitutional gun laws, Governor Northam is setting himself up ... Read More
Do Democratic-Primary Voters Have the Answer to Trump?
For a party whose most fervent activists are marinated in identity politics, Democrats could have been expected to gravitate toward a woman or a minority as their presidential candidate. Wrong. Instead, a new CBS poll, which surveys a large 2,000-person sample of Iowa registered voters heading into that ... Read More
Trump Calls the Ayatollah’s Bluff
The successful operation against Qassem Suleimani, head of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps, is a stunning blow to international terrorism and a reassertion of American might. It will also test President Trump's Iran strategy. It is now Trump, not Ayatollah Khamenei, who has ascended a rung on the ladder of ... Read More
Marine Corps Authorizes Concealed Carry on Bases Following Recent Shootings
The Marine Corps announced Tuesday that it was authorizing Marines and civilians in Marine Corps law enforcement roles to carry personal firearms while on base. Lieutenant General George Smith, Deputy Commandant, Plans, Policies, and Operations, announced in a press release that the Marines were changing their ... Read More
