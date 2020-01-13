Episode 281: The Essential Works of Thomas More , co-edited by Gerard B. Wegemer and Stephen W. Smith

John J. Miller is joined by Stephen W. Smith to discuss his book, The Essential Works of Thomas More.
Which Democrat Will Win in Iowa?
Which Democrat Will Win in Iowa?
Farewell to Rock’s Greatest Drummer (and Randian)
Farewell to Rock’s Greatest Drummer (and Randian)
AOC’s District Poll Numbers Are Bad
AOC’s District Poll Numbers Are Bad
How McConnell Outplayed Pelosi
How McConnell Outplayed Pelosi
Advice for Meghan Markle
Advice for Meghan Markle
Ocasio-Cortez Refuses to Pay DCCC Dues, Frustrating House Dems
Ocasio-Cortez Refuses to Pay DCCC Dues, Frustrating House Dems
Rand Is Right; Lindsey’s Wrong: Limiting the President’s War Powers Is Patriotic
Rand Is Right; Lindsey’s Wrong: Limiting the President’s War Powers Is Patriotic
Justice Department Expected to Close Investigation into Clinton Foundation without Charges: Report
Justice Department Expected to Close Investigation into Clinton Foundation without Charges: Report
RIP Neil Peart, 1952–2020
RIP Neil Peart, 1952–2020
Brand Sussex
Brand Sussex
