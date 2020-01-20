Podcasts The Bookmonger

Episode 282: The Age of Entitlement by Christopher Caldwell

Hosted by John J. Miller
Episode 282: The Age of Entitlement by Christopher Caldwell ( Simon & Schuster)

John J. Miller is joined by Christopher Caldwell to discuss his book, The Age of Entitlement.

