Podcasts The Bookmonger

Episode 284: ‘Elizabeth Warren: How Her Presidency Would Destroy the Middle Class and the American Dream’ by David L. Bahnsen

Hosted by John J. Miller
Elizabeth Warren: How Her Presidency Would Destroy the Middle Class and the American Dream by David L. Bahnsen (Post Hill Press/Amazon)

John J. Miller is joined by David L. Bahnsen to discuss his book, Elizabeth Warren: How Her Presidency Would Destroy the Middle Class and the American Dream.

