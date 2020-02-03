Episode 284: ‘Elizabeth Warren: How Her Presidency Would Destroy the Middle Class and the American Dream’ by David L. Bahnsen

John J. Miller is joined by David L. Bahnsen to discuss his book, Elizabeth Warren: How Her Presidency Would Destroy the Middle Class and the American Dream.
Most Popular
We Should Be Advising Young People Not to Take Out Loans They Can’t Afford
On Monday, presidential candidate Senator Elizabeth Warren unveiled her plan to completely eliminate student debt and make college free. It’s a terrible, financially infeasible idea, which is something that has been pointed out many times over by the more economically literate among us. So, I’d like to ask ... Read More
We Should Be Advising Young People Not to Take Out Loans They Can’t Afford
On Monday, presidential candidate Senator Elizabeth Warren unveiled her plan to completely eliminate student debt and make college free. It’s a terrible, financially infeasible idea, which is something that has been pointed out many times over by the more economically literate among us. So, I’d like to ask ... Read More
Michael Moore Rips DNC and ‘Corporate Democrats’ at Bernie-Less Bernie Rally
Clive, Iowa — Even though he was not physically present due to impeachment trial votes in the Senate, Bernie Sanders drew a crowd in Iowa on Friday night many times the size of any other Democratic campaign event this week. Sanders had a few advantages other candidates haven’t had: a free concert ... Read More
Michael Moore Rips DNC and ‘Corporate Democrats’ at Bernie-Less Bernie Rally
Clive, Iowa — Even though he was not physically present due to impeachment trial votes in the Senate, Bernie Sanders drew a crowd in Iowa on Friday night many times the size of any other Democratic campaign event this week. Sanders had a few advantages other candidates haven’t had: a free concert ... Read More
Video
AOC’s District Poll Numbers Are Bad
According to a Quinnipiac poll, 36 percent of respondents had an unfavorable view of Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez. Read More
Video
AOC’s District Poll Numbers Are Bad
According to a Quinnipiac poll, 36 percent of respondents had an unfavorable view of Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez. Read More
He Has a Plan for That
Elizabeth Warren (D., Rolling Stone) wants to own the nerd lane. “I have a plan for that!” is practically her campaign slogan, and her tedious promises to “nerd out” are calculated to appeal to the intellectual vanity of Democratic primary voters, NPR-listening types who like to think of themselves as the ... Read More
He Has a Plan for That
Elizabeth Warren (D., Rolling Stone) wants to own the nerd lane. “I have a plan for that!” is practically her campaign slogan, and her tedious promises to “nerd out” are calculated to appeal to the intellectual vanity of Democratic primary voters, NPR-listening types who like to think of themselves as the ... Read More
Cher, God, Whoever
NPR’s Hidden Brain has aired an hourlong show that is mostly about imaginary friends. It is an interesting episode, and one that contains what I think is an interesting error. Host Shankar Vedantam, a former Washington Post reporter, takes listeners through a series of encounters with voices in people’s ... Read More
Cher, God, Whoever
NPR’s Hidden Brain has aired an hourlong show that is mostly about imaginary friends. It is an interesting episode, and one that contains what I think is an interesting error. Host Shankar Vedantam, a former Washington Post reporter, takes listeners through a series of encounters with voices in people’s ... Read More
Whatever Happened to the Democratic Primary?
The Fox News website highlights “hot topics” at the top of the page. As I write, the topics are: “Kobe Bryant dead,” “Trump impeachment,” and “Coronavirus.” Compelling — and in the last case terrifying — stories. But something is missing: the Democratic primary. The Iowa caucus will be held ... Read More
Whatever Happened to the Democratic Primary?
The Fox News website highlights “hot topics” at the top of the page. As I write, the topics are: “Kobe Bryant dead,” “Trump impeachment,” and “Coronavirus.” Compelling — and in the last case terrifying — stories. But something is missing: the Democratic primary. The Iowa caucus will be held ... Read More
Brexit Supporters Say ‘Free at Last’ as Britain Leaves the EU
William F. Buckley Jr. entitled one of his anthologies of conservative thought “Did You Ever See a Dream Walking?" In it, he expressed his hope that the ideas in it would become reality. Last Friday, I attended a party in London where leading Brexit supporters celebrated their nation’s departure from the ... Read More
Brexit Supporters Say ‘Free at Last’ as Britain Leaves the EU
William F. Buckley Jr. entitled one of his anthologies of conservative thought “Did You Ever See a Dream Walking?" In it, he expressed his hope that the ideas in it would become reality. Last Friday, I attended a party in London where leading Brexit supporters celebrated their nation’s departure from the ... Read More
Why Brexit Matters
Because European Union business runs on Brussels time, the United Kingdom will be leaving the EU at precisely 11 p.m. GMT Friday. (If you’re in New York and want to tip your glass to our newly sovereign friends, that’s 6 p.m. EST.) In my own, perhaps peculiar view, Brexit is the most important moment for ... Read More
Why Brexit Matters
Because European Union business runs on Brussels time, the United Kingdom will be leaving the EU at precisely 11 p.m. GMT Friday. (If you’re in New York and want to tip your glass to our newly sovereign friends, that’s 6 p.m. EST.) In my own, perhaps peculiar view, Brexit is the most important moment for ... Read More
Inside the Hillary Bubble
Imagine a socially maladept but extremely wealthy friend of yours was told, “People like tap dancing. You should tap-dance more.” You would cringe when the person was telling you about a major career setback and suddenly lurched into a little tap-dancing interlude. “Did I ever tell you about the time the ... Read More
Inside the Hillary Bubble
Imagine a socially maladept but extremely wealthy friend of yours was told, “People like tap dancing. You should tap-dance more.” You would cringe when the person was telling you about a major career setback and suddenly lurched into a little tap-dancing interlude. “Did I ever tell you about the time the ... Read More
Bernie Sanders told Ninth Graders the U.S. Committed Acts in Vietnam ‘Almost as Bad as what Hitler Did’
During his 1972 gubernatorial run, Senator Bernie Sanders told high-school students that the U.S. had committed acts in its war with Vietnam that were "almost as bad as what Hitler did." An article in the Rutland, Vermont, newspaper, The Rutland Herald, reported on the comments, made while Sanders was ... Read More
Bernie Sanders told Ninth Graders the U.S. Committed Acts in Vietnam ‘Almost as Bad as what Hitler Did’
During his 1972 gubernatorial run, Senator Bernie Sanders told high-school students that the U.S. had committed acts in its war with Vietnam that were "almost as bad as what Hitler did." An article in the Rutland, Vermont, newspaper, The Rutland Herald, reported on the comments, made while Sanders was ... Read More
Loading...