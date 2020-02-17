Episode 286: ‘Defining Moments’ by Bertrand Patenaude

John J. Miller is joined by Bertrand Patenaude to discuss his book, Defining Moments.
Most Popular
Trump Admin to Send Border Patrol Special Ops on Raids in Sanctuary Cities
The Trump administration is sending officers from a special operations unit of the Border Patrol to assist in raids by Immigration Customs and Enforcement in so-called sanctuary cities. The officers from BORTAC, the Border Patrol's version of a SWAT unit, will deploy to New York, Chicago, San Francisco, Los ... Read More
Victims? Or Victors? Hypocrites and Cowards, Abroad and at Home
Germany is this week marking the 75th anniversary of the Allied firebombing of Dresden. Some Germans have mixed feelings about this. Most Americans, rightly, do not. On the right wing of German politics, AfD (Alternative für Deutschland) and likeminded groups tell an incoherent story: Germany is a ... Read More
Video
AOC’s District Poll Numbers Are Bad
According to a Quinnipiac poll, 36 percent of respondents had an unfavorable view of Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez. Read More
Video
Senator Cornyn Clarifies Provisions of the Born-Alive Bill
On the Senate floor yesterday afternoon, Senator John Cornyn (R., Texas) delivered brief remarks on the Born-Alive Abortion Survivors Protection Act, addressing some of the common misconceptions about the legislation. The bill is sponsored by Senator Ben Sasse (R., Neb.) and will receive a floor vote after the ... Read More
Understanding Why Religious Conservatives Would Vote for Trump
In January 2021, someone will take the presidential oath of office, and religious conservatives will undoubtedly play a crucial role in whom it will be. Their influence will be the focus of an untold number of postmortems, of the type they’ve been accustomed to hearing since 2016, when the notorious “81 ... Read More
Bill Barr Is Right about Trump’s Tweets
Attorney General Bill Barr rightly and understandably rebuked government by presidential tweet in a notable ABC News interview on Thursday. The attorney general said that President Trump was making his job “impossible” by constantly commenting on an ongoing criminal case, and one involving Trump’s ... Read More
Blackburn Proposes Bill to Ban Funding for States that Give Drivers’ Licenses to Illegal Immigrants
Senator Marsha Blackburn (R., Tenn.) announced on a conference call Wednesday that she was proposing a bill to block grant funding from the Department of Justice for local law enforcement in states with sanctuary policies that allow illegal immigrants to receive drivers’ licenses. “When I look at the ... Read More
No, Trump Has Not Ended Obama’s War on the Suburbs
The Obama administration’s Affirmatively Furthering Fair Housing (AFFH) rule was arguably its most radical attempt to “fundamentally transform” the United States. As I wrote at the time, Obama’s AFFH gives the federal government “a lever to re-engineer nearly every American neighborhood — imposing a ... Read More
This Is Not a Drill
We may be months away from the most radical major-party nominee in American history. Bernie Sanders doesn’t belong on the Burlington City Council, let alone on the cusp of the American presidency, but that’s where the Democratic nomination would bring him. NR has jousted with socialists over the years ... Read More
Two Years Later, Don’t Misplace Blame for Parkland
Two years ago, 17 people died in a mass shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School, in Parkland, Fla. In the intervening years, both those who survived it and those who observed it from afar have tried to figure out how something so terrible could have happened. That is understandable. Unfortunately, the ... Read More
