Podcasts The Bookmonger

Episode 286: ‘Defining Moments’ by Bertrand Patenaude

Hosted by John J. Miller
Defining Moments: The First One Hundred Years of the Hoover Institution by Bertrand Patenaude (Hoover Institution Press/Amazon)

John J. Miller is joined by Bertrand Patenaude to discuss his book, Defining Moments.

