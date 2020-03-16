Episode 290: The Necessity of Sculpture by Eric Gibson

John J. Miller is joined by Eric Gibson to discuss his book, The Necessity of Sculpture.
Most Popular
‘It Was Like Pulling Teeth’: AOC Backed Away from Sanders Campaign after Joe Rogan Endorsement
Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D., N.Y.) declined multiple pleas from the Bernie Sanders campaign to stump for the Vermont senator’s candidacy after the Iowa caucuses, according to HuffPost. Ocasio-Cortez was heavily involved in the campaign’s buildup to Iowa, headlining seven rallies for Sanders ... Read More
‘It Was Like Pulling Teeth’: AOC Backed Away from Sanders Campaign after Joe Rogan Endorsement
Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D., N.Y.) declined multiple pleas from the Bernie Sanders campaign to stump for the Vermont senator’s candidacy after the Iowa caucuses, according to HuffPost. Ocasio-Cortez was heavily involved in the campaign’s buildup to Iowa, headlining seven rallies for Sanders ... Read More
Sasse Rips Pelosi for Trying to Smuggle Hyde Amendment Loophole into Coronavirus Package
Senator Ben Sasse (R., Neb.) slammed House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D., Calif.) and Democrats for reportedly trying to ensure federal funding for abortion as part of the coronavirus economic stimulus plan. “While schools are closing and hospitals are gearing up, Speaker Pelosi is waging unnecessary culture ... Read More
Sasse Rips Pelosi for Trying to Smuggle Hyde Amendment Loophole into Coronavirus Package
Senator Ben Sasse (R., Neb.) slammed House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D., Calif.) and Democrats for reportedly trying to ensure federal funding for abortion as part of the coronavirus economic stimulus plan. “While schools are closing and hospitals are gearing up, Speaker Pelosi is waging unnecessary culture ... Read More
Video
Culture with Kat Timpf: 16-Year-Old Girl Shouldn’t Face Child-Porn Charges
Kat Timpf explains why a 16-year-old Maryland girl shouldn't be charged with child-porn distribution after making a video of herself. Read More
Video
Culture with Kat Timpf: 16-Year-Old Girl Shouldn’t Face Child-Porn Charges
Kat Timpf explains why a 16-year-old Maryland girl shouldn't be charged with child-porn distribution after making a video of herself. Read More
Trump to Declare State of Emergency, Invoke Stafford Act to Release Federal Aid
Update 3:41p.m.: President Trump formally declared a national emergency Friday afternoon to address the burgeoning coronavirus pandemic. President Trump plans to declare a national emergency due to the Wuhan coronavirus outbreak, according to multiple reports. Trump will also invoke the Stafford Act to ... Read More
Trump to Declare State of Emergency, Invoke Stafford Act to Release Federal Aid
Update 3:41p.m.: President Trump formally declared a national emergency Friday afternoon to address the burgeoning coronavirus pandemic. President Trump plans to declare a national emergency due to the Wuhan coronavirus outbreak, according to multiple reports. Trump will also invoke the Stafford Act to ... Read More
The End Is Near? Three Apocalyptic Novels
When will the world end? People have been asking this question . . . since the beginning. Virtually every religious tradition accounts for the end times. Christianity, with the Second Coming, is no exception. During the public ministry of Jesus, his disciples pressed him on this very point. “Tell us,” they ... Read More
The End Is Near? Three Apocalyptic Novels
When will the world end? People have been asking this question . . . since the beginning. Virtually every religious tradition accounts for the end times. Christianity, with the Second Coming, is no exception. During the public ministry of Jesus, his disciples pressed him on this very point. “Tell us,” they ... Read More
Notes from the Great Plague
Today in plague news: My favorite Presbyterian church canceled its Sunday worship services for this week. That probably is wise: I am admittedly a little fuzzy on the Calvinist doctrine of predestination, but why take an unnecessary risk? If Americans are, as I hope they are, turning to prayer in these anxious ... Read More
Notes from the Great Plague
Today in plague news: My favorite Presbyterian church canceled its Sunday worship services for this week. That probably is wise: I am admittedly a little fuzzy on the Calvinist doctrine of predestination, but why take an unnecessary risk? If Americans are, as I hope they are, turning to prayer in these anxious ... Read More
Remembering Who Is Keeping Us Alive
I tried an experiment yesterday. I went to four large supermarkets in Fresno County, the nation’s largest and most diverse food-producing county, and looked at both checkouts and shelf space. The two big sellers seemed to be cleansers of all sorts (bleach wipes were all sold out, for example) and staples such ... Read More
Remembering Who Is Keeping Us Alive
I tried an experiment yesterday. I went to four large supermarkets in Fresno County, the nation’s largest and most diverse food-producing county, and looked at both checkouts and shelf space. The two big sellers seemed to be cleansers of all sorts (bleach wipes were all sold out, for example) and staples such ... Read More
We Need to Talk about Joe Biden
Democrats showed us a surprising amount of cohesion and coordination, when, collectively, they took action to turn Joe Biden’s strong finish in South Carolina into a romp through Super Tuesday. But they may regret this decision sooner than they think — and we may come to despise them for it. Already there ... Read More
We Need to Talk about Joe Biden
Democrats showed us a surprising amount of cohesion and coordination, when, collectively, they took action to turn Joe Biden’s strong finish in South Carolina into a romp through Super Tuesday. But they may regret this decision sooner than they think — and we may come to despise them for it. Already there ... Read More
To Help the Economy, Stop the Epidemic’s Spread
Congress is acting fast to respond to the coronavirus epidemic — faster, indeed, than Congress can think. President Trump and Nancy Pelosi agreed on a spending bill that the House passed before anyone knows its cost or has had time to review its provisions. The Senate seems likely to follow suit. It is ... Read More
To Help the Economy, Stop the Epidemic’s Spread
Congress is acting fast to respond to the coronavirus epidemic — faster, indeed, than Congress can think. President Trump and Nancy Pelosi agreed on a spending bill that the House passed before anyone knows its cost or has had time to review its provisions. The Senate seems likely to follow suit. It is ... Read More
End Your Campaign Now, Bernie Sanders
Ending a presidential campaign means killing a dream. If the campaign was launched with reasonably high expectations, and especially if it met with some success, that dream was shared by the candidate, staff, and millions of supporters. For a candidate like Bernie Sanders, the runner-up in 2016 and winner of the ... Read More
End Your Campaign Now, Bernie Sanders
Ending a presidential campaign means killing a dream. If the campaign was launched with reasonably high expectations, and especially if it met with some success, that dream was shared by the candidate, staff, and millions of supporters. For a candidate like Bernie Sanders, the runner-up in 2016 and winner of the ... Read More
Loading...