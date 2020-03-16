Podcasts The Bookmonger

Episode 290: The Necessity of Sculpture by Eric Gibson

Hosted by John J. Miller

John J. Miller is joined by Eric Gibson to discuss his book, The Necessity of Sculpture.

NR PLUS Religion

The End Is Near? Three Apocalyptic Novels

By
When will the world end? People have been asking this question . . . since the beginning. Virtually every religious tradition accounts for the end times. Christianity, with the Second Coming, is no exception. During the public ministry of Jesus, his disciples pressed him on this very point. “Tell us,” they ... Read More
NR PLUS U.S.

Notes from the Great Plague

By
Today in plague news: My favorite Presbyterian church canceled its Sunday worship services for this week. That probably is wise: I am admittedly a little fuzzy on the Calvinist doctrine of predestination, but why take an unnecessary risk? If Americans are, as I hope they are, turning to prayer in these anxious ... Read More
Elections

We Need to Talk about Joe Biden

By
Democrats showed us a surprising amount of cohesion and coordination, when, collectively, they took action to turn Joe Biden’s strong finish in South Carolina into a romp through Super Tuesday. But they may regret this decision sooner than they think — and we may come to despise them for it. Already there ... Read More
Elections

End Your Campaign Now, Bernie Sanders

By
Ending a presidential campaign means killing a dream. If the campaign was launched with reasonably high expectations, and especially if it met with some success, that dream was shared by the candidate, staff, and millions of supporters. For a candidate like Bernie Sanders, the runner-up in 2016 and winner of the ... Read More
