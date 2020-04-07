Podcasts The Bookmonger

Episode 294: Fortitude by Dan Crenshaw

Hosted by John J. Miller
Fortitude by Dan Crenshaw (Twelve/Amazon)

John J. Miller is joined by Dan Crenshaw to discuss his book, Fortitude.

