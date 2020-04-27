Episode 297: The Abandonment of the West by Michael Kimmage

John J. Miller is joined by Michael Kimmage to discuss his book, The Abandonment of the West.
Moving Out and Not Coming Back
On the menu today: The possibility of another wave of Americans moving out of the big cities, the likelihood of some future pandemic further down the road, and how the Red America–Blue America divide is likely to be altered when we emerge from this crisis. The Coming De-Urbanization of America Yesterday ... Read More
Social Distancing Isn’t a Religion
Forgive Jacksonville, Fla., for it has sinned. The largest city in Florida partly reopened its beaches, and it became something of a national scandal. CNN ran a disapproving segment, and the hashtag #FloridaMorons trended on Twitter. As the CNN report put it: “The scene at Jacksonville Beach wasn’t one ... Read More
Culture with Kat Timpf: 16-Year-Old Girl Shouldn’t Face Child-Porn Charges
Kat Timpf explains why a 16-year-old Maryland girl shouldn't be charged with child-porn distribution after making a video of herself. Read More
The Times Inflates Trump’s Foolishness into Monstrousness
President Trump should not spit-ball on live television, especially on topics that are outside his ken. How depressing is the erosion of the principle that when the president of the United States speaks, it means something, that it’s not just stream-of-consciousness that willy-nilly gets revised or reversed ... Read More
New Court Filing Says Head Prosecutor Made ‘Secret’ Deal with Flynn’s Former Lawyers to Get Guilty Plea
Lawyers for General Michael Flynn said in a new supplemental filing that previously undisclosed evidence “proves” the former national security adviser for President Trump was “deliberately set up and framed by corrupt agents at the top of the FBI.” “The government has deliberately suppressed this ... Read More
Christopher Steele Admits Records of Dossier Claims, Interviews with Primary Source Were ‘Wiped in Early January 2017’
Christopher Steele admitted under oath in March that he had no records of his conversations with the primary sub-source for his infamous dossier, contradicting public claims made by his lawyers in December and sowing further doubts amid allegations that Steele relied on Russian disinformation. According to a ... Read More
How Does a Harvard Professor Think It’s ‘Authoritarian’ to Allow Parents to Teach Their Kids?
A Harvard University law professor has called for a “presumptive ban” on homeschooling -- claiming that the freedom to do so under our current laws is “authoritarian.” “The issue is, do we think that parents should have 24/7, essentially authoritarian control over their children from ages zero to 18? ... Read More
Governor Cuomo Is No Governor Compassionate
I seem to be the rare person who is not impressed with New York governor Andrew Cuomo's philosopher-governor act. The other day, I disagreed here with his “new normal” prescription that I believe calls for a less-vibrant America. In his latest escapade, a reporter asked the governor about whether he ... Read More
The Anti-Lockdown Protesters Get Results
I wrote the other day about how the anti-lockdown protesters in Michigan were unfairly depicted as Confederate-flag-waving loons, but they seem to have gotten results, as Governor Whitmer has backed down from some of her more arbitrary rules. Read More
A Federal Bailout Won’t Fix States’ Finances
Bailing out the Illinois state pension system is the worst idea from a week in which we were discussing the health benefits of mainlining Lysol. (Please do not mainline Lysol. It will kill you.) Irresponsible state and local governments are attempting to exploit the fear and disruption of the coronavirus ... Read More
