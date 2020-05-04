Episode 298: The Paladin by David Ignatius

John J. Miller is joined by David Ignatius to discuss his book, The Paladin.
Most Popular
The Second Amendment Will Soon Be Back at the Supreme Court
The Supreme Court should and will take a Second Amendment case very soon, and Senator Sheldon Whitehouse (D., R.I.) won’t be happy. When Whitehouse basically threatened the Supreme Court over a recent Second Amendment case, perhaps he didn’t realize that he could get what he wanted and still lose the fight. ... Read More
Sweden’s COVID-19 Fatality Rate Is High
Sweden ranks seventh on the list of countries with most COVID-19 fatalities per capita. (I exclude microstates with populations under 100,000.) The six countries with more fatalities per capita are all in Western Europe. (I include the United Kingdom.) The fatality rate in the Netherlands is only slightly higher ... Read More
Video
Culture with Kat Timpf: 16-Year-Old Girl Shouldn’t Face Child-Porn Charges
Kat Timpf explains why a 16-year-old Maryland girl shouldn't be charged with child-porn distribution after making a video of herself. Read More
Justice Department Intervenes against Northam’s Communal Worship Restrictions
‘There is no pandemic exception to the Constitution and its Bill of Rights.” That, yet again, was the Justice Department’s message as it intervened on Sunday on the side of a Virginia church, which is suing Governor Ralph Northam’s lockdown against communal worship. As I related back in April (here and ... Read More
Testing and Masks Can Only Help So Much
May the Fourth be with you. On the menu today: a chat with a top hospital scientific director about the potentials and limitations of testing and masks, the Department of Homeland Security confirms some more of our suspicions about the Chinese government, some elected leaders experience a surprise outbreak of ... Read More
Trump Approval Rating Hits All-Time High in New Gallup Poll
President Trump's approval rating hit an all-time high in a Gallup survey released on Friday, with 49 percent of respondents approving of his performance versus 47 percent disapproving. The results continue a wide swing in polling for Trump, who garnered a 43 percent approval rating two weeks ago. "Most of ... Read More
Free O.C.
California governor Gavin Newsom’s executive order closing the beaches of Orange County, Calif., is what you get when you govern by Twitter: A news photo showing a crowded Orange County beach makes the social-media rounds, provoking the predictable outrage storm; Governor Newsom, rather than investigate, issues ... Read More
The Biden–Kavanaugh Double Standard
The operative question for many in the press as they assess Tara Reade’s assault allegation against Joe Biden is the correct one: Is Tara Reade telling the truth? It does not matter what other senators may or may not have done to other women in other places or at other times. It does not matter — for purposes ... Read More
Virginia Governor Signs Legislation Repealing Voter ID Law
Virginia will no longer require voters to present a photo ID in order to cast a ballot, Governor Ralph Northam announced Sunday as he signed several pieces of voter access legislation. “Voting is a fundamental right, and these new laws strengthen our democracy by making it easier to cast a ballot, not ... Read More
Biden’s Running Mate Had Better Be Ready from Day One
The New York Times writes of Joe Biden’s search for a running mate: “The ramifications of Mr. Biden’s choice will be profound. Even if he loses in November, his decision will all but anoint a woman as the party’s next front-runner, and potentially shape its agenda for the next decade, depending on if she ... Read More
