Episode 299: My Divine Comedy: A Mother’s Homeschooling Journey by Missy Andrews

John J. Miller is joined by Missy Andrews to discuss her book, My Divine Comedy: A Mother’s Homeschooling Journey.
Most Popular
Who Killed Consensus?
Without consensus, there is no consent — that’s almost a redundancy: The two words come from the same Latin root meaning “agree,” but each has its own special role in the political lexicon. We speak of “consensus” as a generally agreed-upon fact or set of facts, often with the qualifier “expert” ... Read More
Who Killed Consensus?
Without consensus, there is no consent — that’s almost a redundancy: The two words come from the same Latin root meaning “agree,” but each has its own special role in the political lexicon. We speak of “consensus” as a generally agreed-upon fact or set of facts, often with the qualifier “expert” ... Read More
Mail-In Ballots Are a Recipe for Confusion, Coercion, and Fraud
Enormous pressure is being mounted to use our current crisis as an excuse to transform how we vote in elections. “Coronavirus gives us an opportunity to revamp our electoral system,” Obama’s former attorney general, Eric Holder, recently told Time magazine. “These are changes that we should make ... Read More
Mail-In Ballots Are a Recipe for Confusion, Coercion, and Fraud
Enormous pressure is being mounted to use our current crisis as an excuse to transform how we vote in elections. “Coronavirus gives us an opportunity to revamp our electoral system,” Obama’s former attorney general, Eric Holder, recently told Time magazine. “These are changes that we should make ... Read More
Video
Research: One Group Spread 65% Of All COVID-19 Cases Across US
No surprise. Read More
Video
Research: One Group Spread 65% Of All COVID-19 Cases Across US
No surprise. Read More
Obama Laments Flynn Dismissal . . . after Granting Clemency to FALN Terrorist
The best defense is a good offense. That was my first thought on learning that former president Barack Obama has decided to make himself heard on the dismissal of the prosecution of Michael Flynn. As I’ve been noting for years, notwithstanding his pretensions about never interfering in FBI investigations, Mr. ... Read More
Obama Laments Flynn Dismissal . . . after Granting Clemency to FALN Terrorist
The best defense is a good offense. That was my first thought on learning that former president Barack Obama has decided to make himself heard on the dismissal of the prosecution of Michael Flynn. As I’ve been noting for years, notwithstanding his pretensions about never interfering in FBI investigations, Mr. ... Read More
Step Away from the Pop-Tarts, Jerry Seinfeld
There are only two opinions people have of anything anymore, Jerry Seinfeld notes in his latest Netflix standup set, 23 Hours to Kill: “It’s great!” or “It sucks.” Seinfeld himself is great! He’s the most successful comic in the entire history of laughs. He’ll soon be the world’s first comedy ... Read More
Step Away from the Pop-Tarts, Jerry Seinfeld
There are only two opinions people have of anything anymore, Jerry Seinfeld notes in his latest Netflix standup set, 23 Hours to Kill: “It’s great!” or “It sucks.” Seinfeld himself is great! He’s the most successful comic in the entire history of laughs. He’ll soon be the world’s first comedy ... Read More
1619 and the Narrative of Despair
On August 14, 2019, the New York Times Magazine dropped something of a historical bombshell on its readers. It was not some new conspiracy theory about the Kennedy assassination or some breathtaking revelation of the secret life of Millard Fillmore. It was much more dramatic. It was called "The 1619 Project," and ... Read More
1619 and the Narrative of Despair
On August 14, 2019, the New York Times Magazine dropped something of a historical bombshell on its readers. It was not some new conspiracy theory about the Kennedy assassination or some breathtaking revelation of the secret life of Millard Fillmore. It was much more dramatic. It was called "The 1619 Project," and ... Read More
Let’s Talk About the Swedish Approach
It’s not easy to shop these days, but Sunday is Mother’s Day, so remember to go out and get her something -- even if it’s just a card and flowers from the grocery store. I’ve got the best. Thank you for everything, Mom. On the menu today: a long look at Sweden, a short look at Mexico, and the return of ... Read More
Let’s Talk About the Swedish Approach
It’s not easy to shop these days, but Sunday is Mother’s Day, so remember to go out and get her something -- even if it’s just a card and flowers from the grocery store. I’ve got the best. Thank you for everything, Mom. On the menu today: a long look at Sweden, a short look at Mexico, and the return of ... Read More
We Need to Take a Hard Look at Nursing-Home Policies
On the menu today: a deep dive into how different state governments are handling nursing home lockdowns and reopenings, and note about South Korea's handling of the pandemic. Stop Yelling at Beachgoers and Start Yelling at Governors over Nursing-Home Policies When confronted with terrible news, the ... Read More
We Need to Take a Hard Look at Nursing-Home Policies
On the menu today: a deep dive into how different state governments are handling nursing home lockdowns and reopenings, and note about South Korea's handling of the pandemic. Stop Yelling at Beachgoers and Start Yelling at Governors over Nursing-Home Policies When confronted with terrible news, the ... Read More
Bad State Decisions about Nursing Homes Are Heavily Driving the Coronavirus Outbreak
Coronavirus outbreaks in nursing homes have been particularly deadly in California, Illinois, Michigan, Pennsylvania, New Jersey, and New York. You could make a strong argument that the country’s deadly coronavirus problem is largely a nursing home problem, dangerous everywhere but far more prevalent in a ... Read More
Bad State Decisions about Nursing Homes Are Heavily Driving the Coronavirus Outbreak
Coronavirus outbreaks in nursing homes have been particularly deadly in California, Illinois, Michigan, Pennsylvania, New Jersey, and New York. You could make a strong argument that the country’s deadly coronavirus problem is largely a nursing home problem, dangerous everywhere but far more prevalent in a ... Read More
Ducktales Reboot Shows Disney Is Working Hard to Ruin Your Childhood
I’ve always liked Donald Duck. He’s lazy, cantankerous, and easily amused. As does the rest of the old Disney family, he represents innocence, fun, and kindness. But Donald, that charming children’s character, has been kidnapped by a company following a rigorous ideological program of liberal ... Read More
Ducktales Reboot Shows Disney Is Working Hard to Ruin Your Childhood
I’ve always liked Donald Duck. He’s lazy, cantankerous, and easily amused. As does the rest of the old Disney family, he represents innocence, fun, and kindness. But Donald, that charming children’s character, has been kidnapped by a company following a rigorous ideological program of liberal ... Read More
Loading...