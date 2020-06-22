Episode 305: Lost River by J. Todd Scott

John J. Miller is joined by J. Todd Scott to discuss his book, Lost River.
Trump Fights the Last War
It’s an old story: fighting the next war with the last war’s battle plan, as if prior success guarantees future victory. So here was President Trump after the Supreme Court gave him another thumping on Thursday, vowing to release “a new list of Conservative Supreme Court Justice nominees” in September -- ... Read More
The Aircraft Carrier We Need
On April 24 the U.S. Navy announced that a fifth weapons elevator had been certified for use onboard the USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN-78). (A weapons elevator lifts munitions, such as bombs and missiles, from the storage area to the flight deck.) Six more elevators remain uncertified, requiring additional testing and ... Read More
Video
Research: One Group Spread 65 Percent of All COVID-19 Cases across US
Thousands of travelers carried the coronavirus from New York around the United States in early March, triggering most of the new cases that erupted nationwide. Read More
Vive la Liberté
In the United States, the Purge is well under way. How ridiculous is it? Equity Prime Mortgage, a lender in Georgia, has just canned its human-resources director because her stepson is Garrett Rolfe, a former policeman charged with murder in the June 12 killing of Rayshard Brooks, and she apparently believes this ... Read More
How Cultural Revolutions Die — or Not
Unlike coups or political revolutions, cultural revolutions don’t just change governments or leaders. Instead, they try to redefine entire societies. Their leaders call them “holistic” and “systematic.” Cultural revolutionaries attack the very referents of our daily lives. The Jacobins’ so-called ... Read More
Re: Stone Mountain
Kyle has written a fantastically well-done (of course) piece in response to my column arguing against Confederate statues. I’d make a couple of points in reply. Kyle implies that I think if we ditch a Confederate statues, we’ll be in a better position to defend other, worthier statues. I say no such thing, ... Read More
A Presidential Campaign Simile: Storm-Tossed Galleon
Presidential campaigns are like galleons sailing into port, their metaphorical Election Day destinations. Some arrive there first, others not at all. The news cycle is the propellant wind, their own campaigns the ship and its sails, and the candidates the captains on the bridge. Sometimes, no matter how tall the ... Read More
Congressional Dems Sign Letter Demanding Education Dept. Allow Males in Girls Sports
A group of congressional Democrats signed a letter on Wednesday demanding that the Department of Education allow males to participate in girls sports. Connecticut Senator Richard Blumenthal and 27 other Democratic members of Congress signed the letter, which stated that the department's order “discriminates ... Read More
Bill Barr Tears the Seamless Garment
Catholics, says Attorney General William Barr, “understand that only by transforming ourselves can we transform the world beyond ourselves.” Saccharine? Perhaps. But this remark from Barr’s now-infamous Notre Dame speech summarizes the faith of a man whose public Catholicism has for decades emphasized ... Read More
‘Systemic Racism’ Is Not What Ails Black America
It goes without saying that the death of George Floyd was shameful and wrong. However, the rhetoric in response to Mr. Floyd’s death by otherwise decent people has been no less shameful and wrong. It’s encouraging that so many Americans are finding common cause with black Americans on the issue of police ... Read More
