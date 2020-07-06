Podcasts The Bookmonger

Episode 307: America on Trial by Robert R. Reilly

Hosted by John J. Miller
America on Trial: A Defense of the Founding by Robert R. Reilly (Ignatius Press/Amazon)

John J. Miller is joined by Robert R. Reilly to discuss his book, America on Trial.

Most Popular

Music

The All-American Glory of Yacht Rock

By
They say jazz is America’s musical signature: As Ken Burns wrote, “the genius of America is improvisation, our unique experiment a profound intersection of freedom and creativity. . . . Nowhere is this more apparent than in jazz — the only art form created by Americans, an enduring and indelible expression ... Read More
Music

The All-American Glory of Yacht Rock

By
They say jazz is America’s musical signature: As Ken Burns wrote, “the genius of America is improvisation, our unique experiment a profound intersection of freedom and creativity. . . . Nowhere is this more apparent than in jazz — the only art form created by Americans, an enduring and indelible expression ... Read More
NR PLUS U.S.

How Many Jeffrey Epsteins Are There?

By
Goodman Brown was a young, pious man, from a family of “honest men and good Christians since the days of the martyrs,” when he first discovered that the society around him was full of evil hiding in plain sight. Brown, the main character of Nathaniel Hawthorne’s 1835 short story “Young Goodman Brown,” ... Read More
NR PLUS U.S.

How Many Jeffrey Epsteins Are There?

By
Goodman Brown was a young, pious man, from a family of “honest men and good Christians since the days of the martyrs,” when he first discovered that the society around him was full of evil hiding in plain sight. Brown, the main character of Nathaniel Hawthorne’s 1835 short story “Young Goodman Brown,” ... Read More
Loading...