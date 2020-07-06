Episode 307: America on Trial by Robert R. Reilly

John J. Miller is joined by Robert R. Reilly to discuss his book, America on Trial.
If You Want to Rename a Site Named after a Confederate Figure . . .
The folks who want to rename landmarks currently named after Confederate generals and leaders are going about it all wrong -- that is, if they really want to convince people to rename those landmarks. Most human beings, and particularly most Americans, are instinctively resistant to any message in the vein of, ... Read More
Quadriplegic Father with Coronavirus Died after Austin Hospital Opted to End Treatment
A quadriplegic father of five, 46-year-old Michael Hickson, died last month after he was diagnosed with coronavirus and the Austin hospital treating him concluded he had little “quality of life” left and halted his treatment. Hickson became a quadriplegic after he went into cardiac arrest in 2017 while he ... Read More
Video
Research: One Group Spread 65 Percent of All COVID-19 Cases across US
Thousands of travelers carried the coronavirus from New York around the United States in early March, triggering most of the new cases that erupted nationwide. Read More
In the George Floyd Protest Era, Professors Find Themselves under Attack
There are a number of ways an activist movement can quantify its progress: number of statues toppled, Twitter exposure, law changes, and so on. But real change takes time — who can wait for a legislature to meet, debate a new law, and run it through the deliberative process? The much quicker option to measure ... Read More
Biden and Dems Are Set to Abolish the Suburbs
President Trump had a great riff at his rally the other day in Phoenix. It was all about “abolish,” about how the Left wants to abolish the police, ICE, bail, even borders. Trump’s riff is effective because it is true. The Left has gone off the deep end, and they’re taking the Democrats with ... Read More
The All-American Glory of Yacht Rock
They say jazz is America’s musical signature: As Ken Burns wrote, “the genius of America is improvisation, our unique experiment a profound intersection of freedom and creativity. . . . Nowhere is this more apparent than in jazz — the only art form created by Americans, an enduring and indelible expression ... Read More
How Many Jeffrey Epsteins Are There?
Goodman Brown was a young, pious man, from a family of “honest men and good Christians since the days of the martyrs,” when he first discovered that the society around him was full of evil hiding in plain sight. Brown, the main character of Nathaniel Hawthorne’s 1835 short story “Young Goodman Brown,” ... Read More
Universities Sowing the Seeds of Their Own Obsolescence
When mobs tore down a statue of Ulysses S. Grant and defaced a monument to African-American veterans of the Civil War, many people wondered whether the protesters had ever learned anything in high school or college. Did any of these iconoclasts know the difference between Grant and Robert E. Lee? Could they ... Read More
Protests May Have Spread Coronavirus, Some Cities Admit
Officials in Los Angeles, Seattle, and Miami-Dade County, Fla., have acknowledged that anti-police protests and riots may have led to increased spread of the coronavirus, according to a Fox News report. All three cities have experienced an uptick in coronavirus cases after weeks of protesting sparked by the ... Read More
The Flagrant Distortions and Subtle Lies of the ‘1619 Project’
I wrote a piece a couple of weeks ago about the long history of slavery around the world, since the “1619 Project” pointedly ignored this history. My argument was that, no matter how horrific slavery was on these shores, it’s a mistake to say that we were exceptional because of slavery. I was ... Read More
