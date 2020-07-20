Podcasts The Bookmonger

Episode 309: Near Dark by Brad Thor

Hosted by John J. Miller
Near Dark by Brad Thor (Atria/Emily Bestler Books/Amazon)

John J. Miller is joined by Brad Thor to discuss his book, Near Dark.

