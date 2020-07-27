Podcasts The Bookmonger

Episode 310: Twilight of Democracy by Anne Applebaum

Hosted by John J. Miller
Twilight of Democracy: The Seductive Lure of Authoritarianism by Anne Applebaum (Doubleday/Amazon)

John J. Miller is joined by Anne Applebaum to discuss her book, Twilight of Democracy.

