Podcasts The Bookmonger

Episode 311: Sparta’s Second Attic War by Paul Rahe

Hosted by John J. Miller
Sparta’s Second Attic War by Paul A. Rahe (Yale University Press/Amazon)

John J. Miller is joined by Paul Rahe to discuss his book, Sparta’s Second Attic War.

