Episode 314: The Socialist Temptation by Iain Murray

John J. Miller is joined by Iain Murray to discuss his book, The Socialist Temptation.
Most Popular
Against All Odds, the First Night of the Republican National Convention Is… Good?
The first night of the Republican convention was . . . go figure, pretty good! Who would have been surprised if this whole thing had turned into a mess? The Republicans had already changed venues twice, the limitations of holding a big event during a contagious pandemic are considerable, the GOP can’t count ... Read More
Biden Quotes Mao Zedong to Explain Kamala Harris Pick
Joe Biden used a quote from brutal Chinese dictator Mao Zedong to explain his pick of Kamala Harris as his running mate during the ticket’s first public interview Sunday. When asked by ABC News’s Robin Roberts whether he felt “pressure to select a black woman,” Biden responded by saying he did not feel ... Read More
Video
Culture with Kat Timpf: 16-Year-Old Girl Shouldn’t Face Child-Porn Charges
Kat Timpf explains why a 16-year-old Maryland girl shouldn't be charged with child-porn distribution after making a video of herself. Read More
Video
Jerry Falwell Jr. Retracts Resignation from Liberty University over Allegations of Sexual Improprieties
Update 10:45 p.m.: Liberty University released a statement on Monday night saying Falwell was not resigning. "On the first day of classes of Liberty University's fall term, Jerry Falwell, Jr., agreed to resign as its President," the university said, "but following media reports about the resignation, [he] with ... Read More
Kamala Harris Lies Repeatedly in First Speech as Biden’s Running Mate
In her first speech since Joe Biden selected her as his running mate, Senator Kamala Harris told multiple lies. To wit: “The president’s mismanagement of the pandemic has plunged us into the worst economic crisis since the Great Depression,” Harris said. False. The pandemic and its associated ... Read More
The Democrats Can’t Come to the Rescue When They Dance with the Devil
The Democratic convention this year, odd Hollywood production that it was in these virtual times, was a bit of an exercise in denial. There were the feel-good segments about Joe Biden and his life in public office and his painful personal tragedy. There were shrill attacks on Donald Trump, probably the easiest ... Read More
NY Attorney General Sues Trump Organization for Stonewalling Probe into Alleged Financial Fraud
New York attorney general Letitia James is investigating the Trump Organization for allegedly inflating the value of their assets to secure loans, according to a legal document filed on Monday. The attorney general's office is probing "Statements of Financial Condition" sent to lenders regarding assets and ... Read More
Cuomo Rejects Independent Investigation of N.Y. Nursing Home Deaths, Saying It Would Be ‘Political’
New York governor Andrew Cuomo rejected calls for an independent investigation into deaths of coronavirus patients in state nursing homes, saying such an investigation would be "political." The state has seen over 32,000 deaths from coronavirus, with at least 6,500 of those deaths among residents of nursing ... Read More
Trump Loses Another Round to Manhattan DA
A quick update on developments in Manhattan District attorney Cyrus Vance’s investigation, in which the DA has subpoenaed years of President Trump’s financial records (including tax information) from his accountant, Mazars. The DA’s office has just agreed to forbear from any effort to enforce the ... Read More
Teachers’ Unions vs. the Poor
My children were meant to be back in school today, but they’re still home instead. They attend New York City’s excellent Success Academies charter schools, public schools that are mostly free of the city’s Department of Education and its associated bureaucracies and unions, all of which exist primarily to ... Read More
