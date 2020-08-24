Podcasts The Bookmonger

Episode 314: The Socialist Temptation by Iain Murray

Hosted by John J. Miller
The Socialist Temptation by Iain Murray (Gateway Editions/Amazon)

John J. Miller is joined by Iain Murray to discuss his book, The Socialist Temptation.

