Podcasts The Bookmonger

Episode 315: Veritas by Ariel Sabar

Hosted by John J. Miller
Veritas: A Harvard Professor, a Con Man and the Gospel of Jesus’s Wife by Ariel Sabar (Doubleday/Amazon)

John J. Miller is joined by Ariel Sabar to discuss his book, Veritas.

