Episode 315: Veritas by Ariel Sabar

Does Kyle Rittenhouse Have a Self-Defense Claim?
Kenosha, a city of 100,000 in Wisconsin’s southeastern corner, now confronts the question of when lethal force is justified in two different cases. One, the shooting of Jacob Blake by a police officer, I addressed yesterday. The other is the case of Kyle Rittenhouse, who is alleged to have killed two people and ... Read More
California Apocalypto
It is now August in California. Green Napalm So we can expect the following from our postmodern state government. There are the now-normal raging wildfires in the coastal and Sierra foothills. And they will be greeted as if they are not characteristic threats of 500 years of settled history, but leveraged as ... Read More
China’s Monstrous Abuse of Uighur Women Is Evil
National Review staff writer Madeleine Kearns addresses China's barbaric abuse of Uighur women, by weaponizing birth control and abortion. Read More
Why Trump’s Speech Was So Long
There’s been a lot of criticism (including by me) of Trump’s speech for being too long and not thematic enough. Here’s some of the basic thinking behind why the Trump team did it the way they did: First, they believe that a short, thematic speech is prone to disappear from the news cycle faster than ... Read More
On Iran, the U.N. Proves Its Uselessness Once Again
Given a recent surge in belligerent behavior by Iran and clear evidence that it cheated on the JCPOA, the deeply flawed 2015 nuclear deal, President Trump wants to reimpose U.N. sanctions that were lifted by the prior agreement. To do this, Trump wants to trigger a “snap-back” provision in a 2015 U.N. ... Read More
Roads to Ruin
Martinsville, Ind. — Just visible through the trees off Indiana State Road 37, south of Indianapolis, there was for many years a derelict iron bridge carrying a fragment of an older incarnation of the highway. You wouldn’t have known to look at it, but that old pony-truss bridge was an indirect ancestor ... Read More
You Can’t Be Pro-Life Unless You Oppose Abortion
Election times in non-pandemic years can bring out some of the best and the worst of America. Both parties, in their convention productions, were maybe a mix of both. The aspirational, inspirational moments are the best, which, of course, may be a bit too much of a promise about what electing one ticket to the ... Read More
The American Economy Is Already Too Far Left for Comfort — or Prosperity
It was inevitable that Karl Marx would become a Marxist -- at least according to the precepts of that ideology. He was brought up in an environment in which savings had been destroyed by inflation and a failure to keep up with the Industrial Revolution was impoverishing local people. Today we profess to live ... Read More
No One Wants to Solve Real Problems
On the menu today: pouring cold water on the notion that any figure or faction is going to benefit from riots in the streets of American cities, figuring out what to conclude from those reports of a few cases of coronavirus reinfection around the globe, and why new data about the importance of “comorbidities” ... Read More
Lies, Damned Lies, and Steve Rattner’s Statistics
As President Reagan once joked, “Well, the trouble with our liberal friends is not that they're ignorant; it's just that they know so much that isn't so.” In his New York Times op-ed, Steve Rattner adds his name to the list of people willing to compromise their reputation to mislead the American people. No ... Read More
