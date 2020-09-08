Episode 316: Liberty Brought Us Here by Susan E. Lindsey

John J. Miller is joined by Susan E. Lindsey to discuss her book, Liberty Brought Us Here.
Most Popular
USC Professor Placed on Leave after Black Students Complained His Pronunciation of a Chinese Word Affected Their Mental Health
The University of Southern California has placed a communications professor on leave after a group of black MBA candidates threatened to drop his class rather than "endure the emotional exhaustion of carrying on with an instructor that disregards cultural diversity and sensitivities” following the instructor's ... Read More
USC Professor Placed on Leave after Black Students Complained His Pronunciation of a Chinese Word Affected Their Mental Health
The University of Southern California has placed a communications professor on leave after a group of black MBA candidates threatened to drop his class rather than "endure the emotional exhaustion of carrying on with an instructor that disregards cultural diversity and sensitivities” following the instructor's ... Read More
Kamala Harris Told Jacob Blake She Was ‘Proud’ of Him, Lawyer Says
Democratic vice presidential nominee Kamala Harris spoke with Jacob Blake on Monday, telling the 29-year-old who was shot in the back by Kenosha, Wis. police that she was proud of him. Blake “told Sen. Harris that he was proud of her, and the senator told Jacob that she was also proud of him and how he is ... Read More
Kamala Harris Told Jacob Blake She Was ‘Proud’ of Him, Lawyer Says
Democratic vice presidential nominee Kamala Harris spoke with Jacob Blake on Monday, telling the 29-year-old who was shot in the back by Kenosha, Wis. police that she was proud of him. Blake “told Sen. Harris that he was proud of her, and the senator told Jacob that she was also proud of him and how he is ... Read More
Video
Culture with Kat Timpf: 16-Year-Old Girl Shouldn’t Face Child-Porn Charges
Kat Timpf explains why a 16-year-old Maryland girl shouldn't be charged with child-porn distribution after making a video of herself. Read More
Video
Culture with Kat Timpf: 16-Year-Old Girl Shouldn’t Face Child-Porn Charges
Kat Timpf explains why a 16-year-old Maryland girl shouldn't be charged with child-porn distribution after making a video of herself. Read More
The CDC Is Not the Nation’s Housing Regulator
In a move it finalized on Friday of last week, the Trump administration banned many evictions through the end of the year. Readers furrowed their brows in puzzlement when they learned which part of the government this decision was coming from: the Centers for Disease Control. Does the law authorize this ... Read More
The CDC Is Not the Nation’s Housing Regulator
In a move it finalized on Friday of last week, the Trump administration banned many evictions through the end of the year. Readers furrowed their brows in puzzlement when they learned which part of the government this decision was coming from: the Centers for Disease Control. Does the law authorize this ... Read More
It’s a Straight Line from Biden to BLM
‘The devil made me do it!” That was how funnyman Flip Wilson explained away his rogue moves in 1970s comedy bits. In 2020, it is Joe Biden’s rationalization of the Black Lives Matter revolution, with Baal taking on a decidedly orange cast. An unmistakable correlation between the radical Left’s ... Read More
It’s a Straight Line from Biden to BLM
‘The devil made me do it!” That was how funnyman Flip Wilson explained away his rogue moves in 1970s comedy bits. In 2020, it is Joe Biden’s rationalization of the Black Lives Matter revolution, with Baal taking on a decidedly orange cast. An unmistakable correlation between the radical Left’s ... Read More
1,000 Georgia Voters Face Prosecution for Casting Multiple Ballots
During the state's primary in June, 1,000 Georgia voters successfully voted twice, Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger announced Tuesday. The 1,000 Georgia residents cast votes by absentee ballot and then went in person to polling places on June 9 and voted again, Raffensperger said, adding that they will ... Read More
1,000 Georgia Voters Face Prosecution for Casting Multiple Ballots
During the state's primary in June, 1,000 Georgia voters successfully voted twice, Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger announced Tuesday. The 1,000 Georgia residents cast votes by absentee ballot and then went in person to polling places on June 9 and voted again, Raffensperger said, adding that they will ... Read More
Faustian Fear: COVID-19 and Suffering in America
As ongoing debates over whether to hold the 2020 fall sports season make evident, the COVID-19 pandemic has uncovered a stark cultural divide in the United States. On one side are those who see the virus as a threat so great that it requires highly restrictive and prolonged measures for its eradication, including ... Read More
Faustian Fear: COVID-19 and Suffering in America
As ongoing debates over whether to hold the 2020 fall sports season make evident, the COVID-19 pandemic has uncovered a stark cultural divide in the United States. On one side are those who see the virus as a threat so great that it requires highly restrictive and prolonged measures for its eradication, including ... Read More
The Looming Threat of a Socialist America
As the far-left congresswomen known as the Squad celebrated their overwhelming victories in Democratic primaries earlier this year, far-sighted radical strategists were plotting to achieve their long-range goal — a socialist America governed by, in the words of the Marxist group Socialist Alternative, “a ... Read More
The Looming Threat of a Socialist America
As the far-left congresswomen known as the Squad celebrated their overwhelming victories in Democratic primaries earlier this year, far-sighted radical strategists were plotting to achieve their long-range goal — a socialist America governed by, in the words of the Marxist group Socialist Alternative, “a ... Read More
The Polls Aren’t Always Wrong
The autumn begins in earnest, your life is about to be inundated with pumpkin-spice everything, and the presidential election kicks into a higher gear. Today we dispel the “the polls are always wrong and don’t mean anything” argument, looking hard at the aggregate polling in the swing states in the 2018 ... Read More
The Polls Aren’t Always Wrong
The autumn begins in earnest, your life is about to be inundated with pumpkin-spice everything, and the presidential election kicks into a higher gear. Today we dispel the “the polls are always wrong and don’t mean anything” argument, looking hard at the aggregate polling in the swing states in the 2018 ... Read More
Joe Biden Needs Schooling in the Thought of John Paul II
I used to be one of those people who argued with the people on television. I was a political junkie from my earliest days, so there I would be on a Saturday morning thanking Bill Buckley on the other side of the screen for correcting his Firing Line guest’s wayward thinking or to tell Eleanor Clift on The ... Read More
Joe Biden Needs Schooling in the Thought of John Paul II
I used to be one of those people who argued with the people on television. I was a political junkie from my earliest days, so there I would be on a Saturday morning thanking Bill Buckley on the other side of the screen for correcting his Firing Line guest’s wayward thinking or to tell Eleanor Clift on The ... Read More
Loading...