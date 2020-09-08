Podcasts The Bookmonger

Episode 316: Liberty Brought Us Here by Susan E. Lindsey

Hosted by John J. Miller
Liberty Brought Us Here: The True Story of American Slaves Who Migrated to Liberia by Susan E. Lindsey (University Press of Kentucky/Amazon)

John J. Miller is joined by Susan E. Lindsey to discuss her book, Liberty Brought Us Here.

Most Popular

NR PLUS Economics

The Looming Threat of a Socialist America

By
As the far-left congresswomen known as the Squad celebrated their overwhelming victories in Democratic primaries earlier this year, far-sighted radical strategists were plotting to achieve their long-range goal — a socialist America governed by, in the words of the Marxist group Socialist Alternative, “a ... Read More
NR PLUS Economics

The Looming Threat of a Socialist America

By
As the far-left congresswomen known as the Squad celebrated their overwhelming victories in Democratic primaries earlier this year, far-sighted radical strategists were plotting to achieve their long-range goal — a socialist America governed by, in the words of the Marxist group Socialist Alternative, “a ... Read More
Elections

The Polls Aren’t Always Wrong

By
The autumn begins in earnest, your life is about to be inundated with pumpkin-spice everything, and the presidential election kicks into a higher gear. Today we dispel the “the polls are always wrong and don’t mean anything” argument, looking hard at the aggregate polling in the swing states in the 2018 ... Read More
Elections

The Polls Aren’t Always Wrong

By
The autumn begins in earnest, your life is about to be inundated with pumpkin-spice everything, and the presidential election kicks into a higher gear. Today we dispel the “the polls are always wrong and don’t mean anything” argument, looking hard at the aggregate polling in the swing states in the 2018 ... Read More
Loading...