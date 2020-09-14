Episode 317: ‘Winning Space’ by Brandon J. Weichert

John J. Miller is joined by Brandon J. Weichert to discuss his book, Winning Space.
Most Popular
Still Amusing Ourselves to Death
I can see vast changes coming over a now peaceful world; great upheavals, terrible struggles; wars such as one cannot imagine; and I tell you London will be in danger — London will be attacked and I shall be very prominent in the defence of London. . . . This country will be subjected somehow, to a tremendous ... Read More
Stacey Abrams’s Delusions of Grandeur
‘Voter suppression has become a national talking point,” a narrator says in the new Amazon documentary All In: The Fight for Democracy. Indeed, it has. As November 3 fast approaches, conversations are boiling on the issues of voter suppression, mail-in voting (and its pitfalls), poll access in a pandemic, ... Read More
Video
Culture with Kat Timpf: 16-Year-Old Girl Shouldn’t Face Child-Porn Charges
Kat Timpf explains why a 16-year-old Maryland girl shouldn't be charged with child-porn distribution after making a video of herself. Read More
Are the Pollsters Wrong about Trump Again?
If the presidential election were held today and the polls were precisely correct, Joe Biden would win handily. The RealClearPolitics map has Biden up in enough states to win the Electoral College 352–186: The FiveThirtyEight forecast likewise has Biden up 330–208 in the most likely forecast, with a 76 ... Read More
California Burning
On the menu today: a deep dive into how policy decisions have exacerbated the wildfires in the West, a farewell to Washington’s most sober-minded columnist, and apparently Peter Strzok has discovered how to travel forward in time. Why the West Is Burning If you’re following the news about the wildfires ... Read More
Bring Back the Bison
On October 11 last year, the World Wildlife Foundation tweeted a video of four bison being released into Badlands National Park. They spill from the trailer at the top of the hill and tumble down into the snowy expanse below, urged on by the ululations of the staffers above. If bison can look happy, these four ... Read More
Diana Rigg, of The Avengers, Combined Sensuality with Intellect
Diana Rigg, one of the most versatile actresses of the last half-century, died last week at age 82. Her career led her to such strong female roles as Medea, Mother Courage, a Benedictine nun, and Lady Olenna Tyrell in Game of Thrones. She was the only Bond girl to actually tie down and marry the roving James ... Read More
Biden and the Democrats Would Have Bungled the Coronavirus Response
Criticism of President Trump’s handling of the coronavirus for the most part centers not on policy but on style: The president made many ill-considered and inaccurate remarks, and he tried to happy-talk his way through the situation. His habit of going off message, which appears to be incurable, gives his ... Read More
Riots Erupt in Lancaster after Police Shoot Man Wielding Knife
Riots erupted in Lancaster, Pa. on Sunday after a police officer fatally shot a man armed with a knife, police said. The officer was responding to a call that 27-year-old Ricardo Munoz was becoming aggressive with his mother and was attempting to break into her house, the Lancaster City Bureau of Police said. ... Read More
USC Professor Who Used Chinese Word That Sounds Like English Slur ‘Not Dismissed Nor Suspended,’ Admin Says
The University of Southern California’s Marshall School of Business’ dean is on the defensive after receiving widespread backlash for his handling of an incident in which a communications professor at the school used a Chinese word that sounded like a slur in English, a new email obtained by National Review ... Read More
