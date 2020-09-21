Episode 318: ‘Supreme Disorder’ by Ilya Shapiro

John J. Miller is joined by Ilya Shapiro to discuss his book, Supreme Disorder.
History Is on the Side of Republicans Filling a Supreme Court Vacancy in 2020
If a Supreme Court vacancy opens up between now and the end of the year, Republicans should fill it. Given the vital importance of the Court to rank-and-file Republican voters and grassroots activists, particularly in the five-decade-long quest to overturn Roe v. Wade, it would be political suicide for ... Read More
Systemic Racism? Make Them Prove It.
I worked in the criminal-justice system for a quarter century. It is run, day-to-day, by the crème de la crème of graduates from America’s top law schools. Those institutions wear their progressive bona fides on their sleeves and proclaim it for all the world to hear. In their offhand rhetoric — ... Read More
Culture with Kat Timpf: 16-Year-Old Girl Shouldn’t Face Child-Porn Charges
Kat Timpf explains why a 16-year-old Maryland girl shouldn't be charged with child-porn distribution after making a video of herself. Read More
Replacing Ginsburg
While we did not agree with many of Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg’s views about the Constitution or the judicial function, we never doubted her industry, dedication, gumption, civility, or patriotism. We send our condolences to all who mourn her passing. Justice Ginsburg almost certainly had more fans than any ... Read More
The Vacancy Fight May Save Trump’s Campaign
The tantrum you’re noticing right now is a result of the sudden dramatic change in the dynamics of the 2020 election. The Supreme Court vacancy in the wake of Ruth Bader Ginsburg’s death helps Donald Trump’s reelection campaign. It may not put him over the finish line, but it’s going to help a lot, just ... Read More
What the Constitution Actually Says about Supreme Court Judges
On the menu today: how little the Constitution says about replacing a Supreme Court justice, and why cries of a “stolen” Supreme Court seat are nonsense; President Trump has a shockingly human reaction to the passing of Ruth Bader Ginsburg; and the unsavory subtext to the pop-culture celebration that ... Read More
The Two Women at the Top of the Supreme Court List
President Trump has announced that he will pick a woman for the Supreme Court seat vacated by the late Ruth Bader Ginsburg. But which one? The New York Times reports that in a phone call with Senate majority leader Mitch McConnell, Trump is said to have mentioned two female appellate court judges — Amy Coney ... Read More
Why There Has Never Been a Supreme Court Justice Confirmed in the Fall of a Presidential Election Year
I have previously written up the history (mainly here and here) of Supreme Court nominations in presidential election years, or in lame-duck sessions following a presidential election. To summarize: there have been 29 such vacancies, and presidents made nominations for all of them, in most cases promptly: In ... Read More
‘No Right’: Schumer Claims It Would ‘Spell the End’ of the Senate If Republicans Fill Ginsburg Vacancy
Senate minority leader Chuck Schumer (D., N.Y.) claimed Monday that Republicans have “no right” to fill the Supreme Court vacancy left by the recent death of Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg ahead of the November election, and said doing so would “spell the end” of the Senate. Schumer’s comments came in a ... Read More
Chuck Schumer Learned Nothing from Harry Reid’s Greatest Mistake
Harry Reid’s decision to use the “nuclear option” and change Senate rules to push through Barack Obama’s nominees for district and appellate-court positions has been rightly mocked as one of the more glaring political blunders of the past two decades. That decision, which he said “had to be done,” has ... Read More
