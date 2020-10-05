Episode 320: Live Not by Lies by Rod Dreher

John J. Miller is joined by Rod Dreher to discuss his book, Live Not by Lies.
Gavin Newsom’s Art of the Diversion
‘After watching last night’s debate,” said California governor Gavin Newsom, “this signing can’t come too soon.” Newsom is referring to Assembly Bill 3121, which he signed into law last Wednesday. He was, apparently, deeply repelled by Trump’s “refusal” to denounce white-supremacist groups, even ... Read More
Vote by Mail: The Unintended Consequences
As chairman of the U.S. Federal Election Commission, I’ve read with growing concern the recent number of stories concerning “vote-by-mail” for this November’s general election. Having practiced election law for almost two decades, served as the general counsel for the Texas secretary of state, been ... Read More
Researchers Find Light Frequency That Kills COVID-19 Virus Without Harming People
Columbia University and Japan's Hiroshima University researches found that a UVC light wave of 222 nanometers works. Read More
Re: Thoughts on the New Rolling Stone List of the Top 500 Albums
My colleague Jack Butler, born in the Clinton Administration but steeped in the cultural tastes of Gen X or even Baby Boomers, looks at the new RS list and gently questions its taste. Rolling Stone meant a lot to me back in the 1980s but Jack's post reminded me I hadn't even bothered to check out the new list, ... Read More
Electric Cars: A Hill to Die On?
Electric cars are quickly attaining a status in American culture previously reserved for mothers, Marvel movies, and apple pie: Everyone likes them. As the first presidential debate showed, Donald Trump and Joe Biden agree on hardly anything, but they set aside partisanship when it comes to electric vehicles. ... Read More
New Project Veritas Video: Voter Fraud in Ilhan Omar’s District
A "ballot broker" boasts about keeping hundreds of absentee ballots in his car trunk. He brags about them being filled in by people other than the voters. Often, money changes hands. Witnesses tie the rampant fraud to the campaign chairman of a prominent member of the radical “squad” in the U.S. House. Loose ... Read More
The White House Owes Americans Transparency on Trump’s Illness
It is some small comfort that President Trump’s illness shows that not all grace notes have been stamped out of American public life. Some of his most persistent critics made heartfelt statements wishing for his recovery. We, of course, join them in praying for a full and swift recovery. Obviously, this ... Read More
Thoughts on the New Rolling Stone List of the Top 500 Albums
Recently, Rolling Stone magazine published a new list of what its writers, fielding nominations from various music-industry figures, deemed the top 500 albums of all time. It has published such lists before. But this one was an attempt not simply to update some older list but rather “to remake our greatest ... Read More
To Tackle Critical Theory in the K–12 Classroom, Start with Colleges of Education
When President Trump said there is a determined band of hard leftists indoctrinating American children into believing their country is racist and evil, “fact-checkers” in the media jumped on it. Completely inaccurate, they claimed. Really? Anyone who bothers to fact-check the fact-checkers can tell you the ... Read More
Michigan Attorney General Won’t Enforce Governor’s Coronavirus Restrictions after Court Rules Them Unconstitutional
Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel announced Sunday she would no longer use criminal prosecution to enforce the governor’s coronavirus lockdown restrictions after the state Supreme Court found the orders were unconstitutional. Other law enforcement agencies or state departments will have independent ... Read More
