Episode 321: The Upswing by Robert D. Putnam

John J. Miller is joined by Robert D. Putnam to discuss his book, The Upswing.
Most Popular
Joe Biden Takes a Dark Turn on Blowing Up the Court
It gets worse. For weeks, Joe Biden has refused to answer whether he intends to blow up the United States Supreme Court on the preposterous grounds that, if he does, journalists will write about it. Now, he adds that voters "don't deserve" to know his position. This transmutes an untenable position into a ... Read More
Joe Biden Takes a Dark Turn on Blowing Up the Court
It gets worse. For weeks, Joe Biden has refused to answer whether he intends to blow up the United States Supreme Court on the preposterous grounds that, if he does, journalists will write about it. Now, he adds that voters "don't deserve" to know his position. This transmutes an untenable position into a ... Read More
Four GOP Governors, Including Chris Sununu of New Hampshire, Do Not Sign Letter in Support of Judge Amy Coney Barrett
Four Republican state governors have declined to sign a letter in support of President Trump's nominee to the Supreme Court, Judge Amy Coney Barrett. Out of the nation's 28 Republican governors, 24 signed a joint letter urging the "swift confirmation" of Barrett. The governors who did not sign were Larry Hogan ... Read More
Four GOP Governors, Including Chris Sununu of New Hampshire, Do Not Sign Letter in Support of Judge Amy Coney Barrett
Four Republican state governors have declined to sign a letter in support of President Trump's nominee to the Supreme Court, Judge Amy Coney Barrett. Out of the nation's 28 Republican governors, 24 signed a joint letter urging the "swift confirmation" of Barrett. The governors who did not sign were Larry Hogan ... Read More
Video
Researchers Find Light Frequency That Kills COVID-19 Virus Without Harming People
Columbia University and Japan's Hiroshima University researches found that a UVC light wave of 222 nanometers works. Read More
Video
Researchers Find Light Frequency That Kills COVID-19 Virus Without Harming People
Columbia University and Japan's Hiroshima University researches found that a UVC light wave of 222 nanometers works. Read More
Amy Coney Barrett’s Scandal Discovered: She Seeks to Live Real Christianity
‘Staggering friendliness.” That’s how one reporter described his encounter with People of Praise, the apostolic community that Amy Coney Barrett and her family belong to. I’ve always heard wonderful things about Barrett, knowing more than a few people who teach or have studied at the University of Notre ... Read More
Amy Coney Barrett’s Scandal Discovered: She Seeks to Live Real Christianity
‘Staggering friendliness.” That’s how one reporter described his encounter with People of Praise, the apostolic community that Amy Coney Barrett and her family belong to. I’ve always heard wonderful things about Barrett, knowing more than a few people who teach or have studied at the University of Notre ... Read More
An Outspoken Scholar Gets Canceled, Again, but He’s Not Giving Up
Cancel culture in higher education follows a predictable pattern. First comes the offense. A professor assigns a book written by an author who has fallen afoul of postmodern moral sensibilities, or encourages a class discussion on a topic deemed “settled” by the arbiters of today’s culture. After that ... Read More
An Outspoken Scholar Gets Canceled, Again, but He’s Not Giving Up
Cancel culture in higher education follows a predictable pattern. First comes the offense. A professor assigns a book written by an author who has fallen afoul of postmodern moral sensibilities, or encourages a class discussion on a topic deemed “settled” by the arbiters of today’s culture. After that ... Read More
Amy Coney Barrett and Ben Sasse: Traitors to Their Class
Michael Brendan Dougherty has a typically perceptive analysis of why some of the opposition to Amy Coney Barrett seems different from past Supreme Court nominees from Republican presidents. In short: Her background, while obviously still impressive, deviates in certain ways from what those on the left ... Read More
Amy Coney Barrett and Ben Sasse: Traitors to Their Class
Michael Brendan Dougherty has a typically perceptive analysis of why some of the opposition to Amy Coney Barrett seems different from past Supreme Court nominees from Republican presidents. In short: Her background, while obviously still impressive, deviates in certain ways from what those on the left ... Read More
Amy Coney Barrett and the Alternative Elite
There’s something deeper and stranger about the opposition to Amy Coney Barrett than to other nominees. It’s not just the way she might change the ideological weight of the court, as a conservative replacing the liberal Ruth Bader Ginsburg. It’s not exactly her faith either, although that’s part of it. ... Read More
Amy Coney Barrett and the Alternative Elite
There’s something deeper and stranger about the opposition to Amy Coney Barrett than to other nominees. It’s not just the way she might change the ideological weight of the court, as a conservative replacing the liberal Ruth Bader Ginsburg. It’s not exactly her faith either, although that’s part of it. ... Read More
A Brief History of Kamala Harris and the Knights of Columbus
During their debate earlier this week, Vice President Mike Pence put California senator Kamala Harris on the spot for her attacks on the religious views of several recent judicial nominees — a topic on which, thus far, Harris has yet to receive any press questions. “Senator, I know one of our judicial ... Read More
A Brief History of Kamala Harris and the Knights of Columbus
During their debate earlier this week, Vice President Mike Pence put California senator Kamala Harris on the spot for her attacks on the religious views of several recent judicial nominees — a topic on which, thus far, Harris has yet to receive any press questions. “Senator, I know one of our judicial ... Read More
Signs of the Times
An observation from on the ground in one of Pennsylvania’s swing counties that suggests enthusiastic indefatigable Trump supporters are ubiquitous; the confirmation hearings for Amy Coney Barrett get underway; the New York Times notices a form of market saturation among former Republicans raising money to ... Read More
Signs of the Times
An observation from on the ground in one of Pennsylvania’s swing counties that suggests enthusiastic indefatigable Trump supporters are ubiquitous; the confirmation hearings for Amy Coney Barrett get underway; the New York Times notices a form of market saturation among former Republicans raising money to ... Read More
Biden Says Voters ‘Don’t Deserve’ to Know His Position on Court Packing
Joe Biden on Friday again refused to state whether he would attempt to pack the Supreme Court if elected president, saying in an interview that voters "don't deserve" to know his position on the issue. Some Democrats have suggested the party attempt to pack the Supreme Court, or increase the number of justices ... Read More
Biden Says Voters ‘Don’t Deserve’ to Know His Position on Court Packing
Joe Biden on Friday again refused to state whether he would attempt to pack the Supreme Court if elected president, saying in an interview that voters "don't deserve" to know his position on the issue. Some Democrats have suggested the party attempt to pack the Supreme Court, or increase the number of justices ... Read More
Loading...