Episode 322: ‘American Catholic’ by D. G. Hart

John J. Miller is joined by D. G. Hart to discuss his book, American Catholic.
Most Popular
Trump: Yes
Editor’s Note: The following is one of three essays, each from a different perspective, in the latest edition of National Review on the question of whether to vote for President Trump. The views below reflect those of the individual author, not of the NR editorial board as a whole. The other two essays can be ... Read More
Trump: Yes
Editor’s Note: The following is one of three essays, each from a different perspective, in the latest edition of National Review on the question of whether to vote for President Trump. The views below reflect those of the individual author, not of the NR editorial board as a whole. The other two essays can be ... Read More
Obamacare’s Illusion of Preexisting Condition Protections
President Trump’s recent executive order laying out his “America-First Healthcare Plan” makes clear his continued commitment to the long-standing, bipartisan consensus that we should protect people with preexisting conditions. Unfortunately, the previous administration’s attempt to make good on that ... Read More
Obamacare’s Illusion of Preexisting Condition Protections
President Trump’s recent executive order laying out his “America-First Healthcare Plan” makes clear his continued commitment to the long-standing, bipartisan consensus that we should protect people with preexisting conditions. Unfortunately, the previous administration’s attempt to make good on that ... Read More
Video
Media Criticize Amy Coney Barrett’s ‘No Notes’ Moment
During her Supreme Court confirmation hearings, Judge Amy Coney Barrett revealed her empty notepad to Sen. John Cornyn (R., Texas). Read More
Video
Media Criticize Amy Coney Barrett’s ‘No Notes’ Moment
During her Supreme Court confirmation hearings, Judge Amy Coney Barrett revealed her empty notepad to Sen. John Cornyn (R., Texas). Read More
What a ‘Truth and Reconciliation Commission’ Would Actually Look Like
On the menu today: Robert Reich and other Democrats yearn for a post-Trump “Truth and Reconciliation Commission”; a Republican pollster lays out why he thinks Trump has a much better chance to win reelection than the conventional wisdom suggests; and a pair of very special announcements. Democrats ... Read More
What a ‘Truth and Reconciliation Commission’ Would Actually Look Like
On the menu today: Robert Reich and other Democrats yearn for a post-Trump “Truth and Reconciliation Commission”; a Republican pollster lays out why he thinks Trump has a much better chance to win reelection than the conventional wisdom suggests; and a pair of very special announcements. Democrats ... Read More
Amy Barrett Is an Antidote to Our Culture of Contempt
‘Dude, I want you to punch Donald Trump in the face.” During Amy Coney Barrett’s confirmation hearings, Democratic senator Cory Booker of New Jersey quoted a man who approached him at a town hall. “Dude, that’s a felony,” is how Senator Booker described his response. Good for him, fighting against our ... Read More
Amy Barrett Is an Antidote to Our Culture of Contempt
‘Dude, I want you to punch Donald Trump in the face.” During Amy Coney Barrett’s confirmation hearings, Democratic senator Cory Booker of New Jersey quoted a man who approached him at a town hall. “Dude, that’s a felony,” is how Senator Booker described his response. Good for him, fighting against our ... Read More
Major Anti-Vaping Scientific Study Retracted
Vaping is supposed to be a form of harm reduction, that is, allow nicotine addicts to have access to the drug without the harmful tars and chemicals in cigarettes that cause cancer, heart disease, and other maladies. Last year, the Journal of the American Heart Association published a study finding that vaping ... Read More
Major Anti-Vaping Scientific Study Retracted
Vaping is supposed to be a form of harm reduction, that is, allow nicotine addicts to have access to the drug without the harmful tars and chemicals in cigarettes that cause cancer, heart disease, and other maladies. Last year, the Journal of the American Heart Association published a study finding that vaping ... Read More
‘Christian’ Nationalism Leads To Extinction
This weekend, the president attended a charismatic church service in Las Vegas during which the preacher prophesied that he would win a second term. Denise Goulet, the leader of the church, supposedly had a dream in which she was informed by God that Mr. Trump is getting a “second wind” that will carry him to ... Read More
‘Christian’ Nationalism Leads To Extinction
This weekend, the president attended a charismatic church service in Las Vegas during which the preacher prophesied that he would win a second term. Denise Goulet, the leader of the church, supposedly had a dream in which she was informed by God that Mr. Trump is getting a “second wind” that will carry him to ... Read More
Election Day: What If We Have No Winner for Months?
Looking at the national polls, some conclude that the 2020 presidential election is over. But candidates -- historically usually Republicans -- have been known to make up a lot of ground in the final weeks or outperform their final polls. See Gerald Ford in 1976, George H. W. Bush in 1992, and Bob Dole in ... Read More
Election Day: What If We Have No Winner for Months?
Looking at the national polls, some conclude that the 2020 presidential election is over. But candidates -- historically usually Republicans -- have been known to make up a lot of ground in the final weeks or outperform their final polls. See Gerald Ford in 1976, George H. W. Bush in 1992, and Bob Dole in ... Read More
Andrew Cuomo: Americans Can’t Trust the FDA and CDC on a Vaccine
Perhaps Democrats’ deep-rooted distrust of President Trump was destined to spread to every part of the executive branch. This morning, in an interview with George Stephanopoulos of ABC News, New York governor Andrew Cuomo contended that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration and Centers for Disease Control and ... Read More
Andrew Cuomo: Americans Can’t Trust the FDA and CDC on a Vaccine
Perhaps Democrats’ deep-rooted distrust of President Trump was destined to spread to every part of the executive branch. This morning, in an interview with George Stephanopoulos of ABC News, New York governor Andrew Cuomo contended that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration and Centers for Disease Control and ... Read More
Ron Johnson Asks FBI to Clarify Whether It Possesses ‘Material from Hunter Biden’s Laptop’
Senator Ron Johnson (R., Wis.) has sent a letter to FBI director Christopher Wray asking him to clarify whether the agency possesses documents from the laptop of Hunter Biden, Fox News reported on Sunday. The request comes after the New York Post revealed various emails written by or sent to Hunter Biden, who ... Read More
Ron Johnson Asks FBI to Clarify Whether It Possesses ‘Material from Hunter Biden’s Laptop’
Senator Ron Johnson (R., Wis.) has sent a letter to FBI director Christopher Wray asking him to clarify whether the agency possesses documents from the laptop of Hunter Biden, Fox News reported on Sunday. The request comes after the New York Post revealed various emails written by or sent to Hunter Biden, who ... Read More
Loading...