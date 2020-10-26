Episode 323: The Price of Panic by Jay Richards, William M. Briggs, and Douglas Axe

John J. Miller is joined by Jay Richards to discuss his book, The Price of Panic.
Deported Parents Choosing Not to Be Reunited With Children, Holding Out Hope to Return to U.S.
Deported Parents Choosing Not to Be Reunited With Children, Holding Out Hope to Return to U.S.
There Is No COVID Plan
There Is No COVID Plan
Media Criticize Amy Coney Barrett’s ‘No Notes’ Moment
Media Criticize Amy Coney Barrett’s ‘No Notes’ Moment
What Trump Needs to Win
What Trump Needs to Win
Homeowners with Trump Yard Signs Receive Ominous Warning
Homeowners with Trump Yard Signs Receive Ominous Warning
Watch a Biden Surrogate Call for a Special-Counsel Probe of Hunter’s Influence Peddling
Watch a Biden Surrogate Call for a Special-Counsel Probe of Hunter’s Influence Peddling
Court Ruling Could Kill Uber and Lyft in California
Court Ruling Could Kill Uber and Lyft in California
Pence Will Not Preside Over Amy Coney Barrett Vote after Possible Coronavirus Exposure
Pence Will Not Preside Over Amy Coney Barrett Vote after Possible Coronavirus Exposure
The Decline and Fall of the 9/11 Republicans
The Decline and Fall of the 9/11 Republicans
Biden Is Wall Street’s Candidate
Biden Is Wall Street’s Candidate
