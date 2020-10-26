Podcasts The Bookmonger

Episode 323: The Price of Panic by Jay Richards, William M. Briggs, and Douglas Axe

Hosted by John J. Miller
The Price of Panic: How the Tyranny of Experts Turned a Pandemic into a Catastrophe by Jay W. Richards Ph.D., William M. Briggs Ph.D., Douglas Axe Ph.D. (Regnery Publishing/Amazon)

John J. Miller is joined by Jay Richards to discuss his book, The Price of Panic.

Most Popular

NR PLUS Elections

There Is No COVID Plan

By
The 2020 campaign for president has been surprisingly empty of substance since Joe Biden became the nominee. The Republicans notably didn’t even bother updating their party platform. Donald Trump’s team has spent many of the last days of the campaign making personal attacks, focused on the alleged financial ... Read More
NR PLUS Elections

There Is No COVID Plan

By
The 2020 campaign for president has been surprisingly empty of substance since Joe Biden became the nominee. The Republicans notably didn’t even bother updating their party platform. Donald Trump’s team has spent many of the last days of the campaign making personal attacks, focused on the alleged financial ... Read More
Elections

What Trump Needs to Win

By
On the menu today: walking through President Trump’s not-so-implausible route to 270 electoral votes, state by state, and taking a look at the gubernatorial races this year -- where GOP candidates from deep red states to a few blue ones are polling considerably ahead of Trump this cycle; and how the country ... Read More
Elections

What Trump Needs to Win

By
On the menu today: walking through President Trump’s not-so-implausible route to 270 electoral votes, state by state, and taking a look at the gubernatorial races this year -- where GOP candidates from deep red states to a few blue ones are polling considerably ahead of Trump this cycle; and how the country ... Read More
NR PLUS Elections

Biden Is Wall Street’s Candidate

By
The Dow Jones Average is now 54 percent higher than it was when Donald Trump was elected. That’s why it’s so striking that Joe Biden is scooping up the lion’s share of big-money contributions from finance leaders on Wall Street. People in the financial industry have given well over $50 million to back ... Read More
NR PLUS Elections

Biden Is Wall Street’s Candidate

By
The Dow Jones Average is now 54 percent higher than it was when Donald Trump was elected. That’s why it’s so striking that Joe Biden is scooping up the lion’s share of big-money contributions from finance leaders on Wall Street. People in the financial industry have given well over $50 million to back ... Read More
Loading...