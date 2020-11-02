Episode 324: A Single Life by Daniel Ross Goodman

John J. Miller is joined by Daniel Ross Goodman to discuss his book, A Single Life.
A Collusion Tale: China and the Bidens
Understand what’s going on here: The media-Democrat complex is warning you, on the basis of no evidence, that if you don’t close your eyes to the explosive revelations from Hunter Biden’s computers, you will be abetting a Russian intelligence operation; yet it has become increasingly obvious that this is ... Read More
Poll: Republican Perdue Has a Slight Lead in Georgia
Republican senator David Perdue has a slight lead against Democratic challenger Jon Ossoff, according to a new poll from WSB-TV/Landmark Communications. The poll surveyed 500 likely voters in the state on November 1 and found that 49 percent said they’ll support Perdue compared with just under 47 percent for ... Read More
Video
Media Criticize Amy Coney Barrett’s ‘No Notes’ Moment
During her Supreme Court confirmation hearings, Judge Amy Coney Barrett revealed her empty notepad to Sen. John Cornyn (R., Texas). Read More
Kamala Harris’s Economic Philosophy Is No Laughing Matter
During a 60 Minutes interview just over a week ago, Senator Kamala Harris was asked whether she would bring a “socialist” perspective to a Biden administration. She laughed, as if it were an absurd question. It’s not. Whether she embraces the label “socialist” or not, Harris’s stated agenda and ... Read More
Impending Election Day
The last full day before Election Day, in a chaotic, calamitous year. On the menu today: Downtown stores in America’s biggest cities are boarding up their windows in expectations of Election Night violence, but one Atlantic columnist thinks the home address of the ringleader of the rioters is 1600 Pennsylvania ... Read More
Local Police Say Biden Staffer May Have Been ‘At Fault’ in ‘Trump Train’ Highway Incident
Local police in Texas said over the weekend that the vehicle of a Joe Biden staffer may be "at fault" in a minor collision that occurred during an incident where Trump supporters in trucks surrounded and followed a Biden campaign bus. The incident occurred on I-35 in Hays County and involved a Biden staffer's ... Read More
The Movement against Elites
In a recent tweet, David Frum wondered why cable-news host Tucker Carlson, mega-podcaster Joe Rogan, writers at the Federalist, and (now independent) journalists Glenn Greenwald and Matt Taibbi have all thrived in the Trump era, drawing large, devoted audiences in spite of their many ideological differences. Frum ... Read More
Trump Establishes 1776 Commission
This afternoon President Trump signed an “Executive Order Establishing the President’s Advisory 1776 Commission.” The order marks an important step in Trump’s efforts to foster patriotic education. The text is longer and more substantive than typical presidential EOs. It offers sharp criticisms of ... Read More
Election 2020: Some Bold and Some Conventional Predictions
With a fair dose of humility — I pedantically explained to my grandmother that Trump could not win on Election Night 2016 despite her insistence otherwise, and she foresees a Trump landslide this time around — I submit these predictions for Tuesday. Joe Biden will become president-elect with a six-point ... Read More
Trump Has Privately Discussed Declaring Victory Prematurely on Election Night: Report
President Trump will declare victory on election night if it appears that he is "ahead" in early results, even if not enough ballots have been counted for observers to formally declare a winner, Axios reported on Monday. Trump has privately discussed the possibility of announcing victory prematurely, three ... Read More
