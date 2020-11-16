Podcasts The Bookmonger

Episode 326: The Cost by James Freeman and Maria Bartiromo

Hosted by John J. Miller
The Cost: Trump, China, and American Revival by James Freeman and Maria Bartiromo

John J. Miller is joined by James Freeman to discuss his book, The Cost.

Most Popular

Immigration

Biden’s Foolish Immigration Priorities

By
Joe Biden shouldn’t want to begin his administration with a renewed migrant crisis at the border, but that’s what his priorities risk creating. After many false starts — including the zero-tolerance policy that drove family separations — the Trump administration got a handle on the border thanks to its ... Read More
Immigration

Biden’s Foolish Immigration Priorities

By
Joe Biden shouldn’t want to begin his administration with a renewed migrant crisis at the border, but that’s what his priorities risk creating. After many false starts — including the zero-tolerance policy that drove family separations — the Trump administration got a handle on the border thanks to its ... Read More
Education

The Online Learning Crisis

By
Across the country, school districts have closed classrooms once again, due to another uptick in COVID-19 cases. Online learning has become a fixture of life for students and families in 2020. Even advertisements, such as Google’s popular spot on teaching and homeschooling, are trying to depict this “new ... Read More
Education

The Online Learning Crisis

By
Across the country, school districts have closed classrooms once again, due to another uptick in COVID-19 cases. Online learning has become a fixture of life for students and families in 2020. Even advertisements, such as Google’s popular spot on teaching and homeschooling, are trying to depict this “new ... Read More
Health Care

Great News on the Vaccine Front

By
On the menu today: Moderna announces their coronavirus vaccine works and will be easier to store and transport than Pfizer's; the Georgia recount is almost done; and a sneak preview of Hunting Four Horsemen about how regularly human beings come in contact with new viruses. What’s Better Than One Effective ... Read More
Health Care

Great News on the Vaccine Front

By
On the menu today: Moderna announces their coronavirus vaccine works and will be easier to store and transport than Pfizer's; the Georgia recount is almost done; and a sneak preview of Hunting Four Horsemen about how regularly human beings come in contact with new viruses. What’s Better Than One Effective ... Read More
Loading...