Episode 326: The Cost by James Freeman and Maria Bartiromo

John J. Miller is joined by James Freeman to discuss his book, The Cost.
Most Popular
No, Joe Biden Did Not Only Improve in Four Major Swing-State Cities
It's time to debunk another bogus claim. In looking for fraud or misconduct in an election, we sometimes assume that "where there's smoke, there's fire." But that too often leads people to assume there must be fire when, on closer inspection, there is not even smoke. Disappointed Trump supporters looking to cast ... Read More
A Book for Our Times: Peter Wood’s 1620 Skewers 1619 Project
I can think of no book more deserving of a review in The New York Times—or less likely to receive one—than Peter Wood’s just-published 1620: A Critical Response to the 1619 Project. More than a powerful refutation, Wood’s 1620 is a withering appraisal and deadpan skewering of the 1619 Project as a ... Read More
Video
Fox News Ratings Tumble as Trump Supports Other Networks
The dip came after President Trump retweeted support for its rival news networks. Read More
Video
Biden’s Foolish Immigration Priorities
Joe Biden shouldn’t want to begin his administration with a renewed migrant crisis at the border, but that’s what his priorities risk creating. After many false starts — including the zero-tolerance policy that drove family separations — the Trump administration got a handle on the border thanks to its ... Read More
Georgia Secretary of State Pushes Back against Voter Fraud Claims: ‘Failed Candidate Doug Collins is a Liar’
Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger on Sunday pushed back against unfounded claims of voter fraud in the state in a series of social media posts, calling Representative Doug Collins (R., Ga.) a “failed candidate” and a liar. Raffensperger criticized a lawsuit brought by Atlanta lawyer Lin Wood, ... Read More
Are Democrats Really That Pleased with Pelosi as Speaker?
The Republican Party, particularly its contingent in the House of Representatives, has its share of problems. When they last held the majority in the chamber, they had an extraordinarily difficult time uniting around a replacement for Obamacare -- and the version they passed couldn’t pass the Senate. House ... Read More
The Online Learning Crisis
Across the country, school districts have closed classrooms once again, due to another uptick in COVID-19 cases. Online learning has become a fixture of life for students and families in 2020. Even advertisements, such as Google’s popular spot on teaching and homeschooling, are trying to depict this “new ... Read More
Great News on the Vaccine Front
On the menu today: Moderna announces their coronavirus vaccine works and will be easier to store and transport than Pfizer's; the Georgia recount is almost done; and a sneak preview of Hunting Four Horsemen about how regularly human beings come in contact with new viruses. What’s Better Than One Effective ... Read More
More Than 300,000 New Yorkers Have Fled City Since Pandemic Began
Hundreds of thousands of New Yorkers have fled New York City since the coronavirus pandemic began in the spring, new data from the U.S. Post Office shows. A total of 295,103 city residents requested a change of address between March 1 and October 31, according to U.S. Postal Service data obtained by the New ... Read More
Gearing Up for a Stacey Abrams Gubernatorial Bid in 2022
Stacey Abrams reportedly plans to run for governor of Georgia in 2022. Because she never conceded the race, some may joke she is running for reelection. If Democrats win one or both of the Senate runoffs in January, expectations of an Abrams win in two years will skyrocket, and the argument that “Georgia is ... Read More
