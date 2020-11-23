Podcasts The Bookmonger

Episode 327: War Lord by Bernard Cornwell

Hosted by John J. Miller
War Lord: A Novel by Bernard Cornwell (Harper/Amazon)

John J. Miller is joined by Bernard Cornwell to discuss his book, War Lord.

