Episode 327: War Lord by Bernard Cornwell

John J. Miller is joined by Bernard Cornwell to discuss his book, War Lord.
Rush Limbaugh: Trump’s Legal Team ‘Promised Blockbuster Stuff and Then Nothing Happened’
Conservative radio host Rush Limbaugh on Monday criticized President Trump’s legal team over their chaotic press conference last week that failed to provide any evidence to back up their claims that the 2020 election was rigged. “You call a gigantic press conference like that — one that lasts an hour — ... Read More
About That ‘Broken Algorithm’
Of all the loopy assertions made at the press conference President Trump’s legal team conducted last Thursday, the one that has been most roundly derided is the since-ousted Sidney Powell’s claim that the national popular vote was such a landslide for President Trump “that it broke the algorithm that had ... Read More
Fox News Ratings Tumble as Trump Supports Other Networks
The dip came after President Trump retweeted support for its rival news networks. Read More
Dutch Doctors Can Now Drug Dementia Patients Before Killing Them to Prevent Resistance
A few years ago, Dutch doctor Marinou Arends attended to her dementia patient in a nursing home. Arends wasn't there to treat her, but to kill her via lethal injection. To make it easier, Arends drugged her patient's coffee, a violation of euthanasia rules. But in the midst of the termination, the patient woke ... Read More
Why California Republicans Stopped Complaining about Ballot Harvesting and Embraced the Process
Following a bloodbath for Republicans in the 2018 midterms, then-House speaker Paul Ryan couldn’t believe what he had seen out in California. “We were only down 26 seats the night of the election and three weeks later, we lost basically every California race,’’ Ryan — a mentor to California ... Read More
Trump, GSA Announce Beginning of Transfer of Power to Biden Team
The General Services Administration informed the Biden transition team on Monday evening that the Trump administration is ready to begin the transfer of power. GSA head Emily Murphy wrote in a letter that federal government agencies will now make resources available to the Biden team in preparation for the ... Read More
Senate Intel Republicans Ask DOJ to Declassify Notes from FBI Interview with Miles Taylor
Two top Republicans on the Senate Intelligence Committee have asked the Justice Department to declassify notes from an FBI interview of Miles Taylor, who authored the anonymous New York Times op-ed about the resistance to President Trump within his own administration. Taylor was interviewed as a possible ... Read More
Oregon Gov. Kate Brown Encourages Residents to Call Police on Neighbors Violating COVID Rules
Oregon Governor Kate Brown is encouraging residents to call the police on any neighbors who flout state COVID-19 restrictions, which include limiting in-home gatherings to a maximum of six people. “This is no different than what happens if there's a party down the street and it's keeping everyone awake,” ... Read More
Judge Finds the Fatal Flaw in Trump Campaign’s Pennsylvania Case
A federal court has thrown out the Trump campaign’s lawsuit in Pennsylvania, which challenged presumptive President-elect Joe Biden’s victory in the commonwealth. In so doing, district judge Matthew Brann refused the campaign’s eleventh-hour attempt to file a new complaint that would have reinstated ... Read More
Election 2020’s Endgame
Today on the menu: States are certifying their votes, and Trump's legal team is in turmoil. The 2020 Election Starts to Wind Down Michigan and Pennsylvania are set to certify their election results today, and Nevada is scheduled to do the same tomorrow. Saturday night, U.S. district judge Matthew W. ... Read More
