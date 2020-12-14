Podcasts The Bookmonger

Episode 330: Last Stands by Michael Walsh

Hosted by John J. Miller
Last Stands by Michael Walsh (St. Martin's Press/Amazon)

John J. Miller is joined by Michael Walsh to discuss his book, Last Stands.

