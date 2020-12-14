Episode 330: Last Stands by Michael Walsh

John J. Miller is joined by Michael Walsh to discuss his book, Last Stands.
The Broken-Hearted Bee Gees
The Bee Gees died professionally twice, in less than a decade, then three of the four Brothers Gibb (two of them Bee Gees) died too young. This is why HBO’s documentary about one of the biggest pop groups of all time is called The Bee Gees: How Can You Mend a Broken Heart instead of The Bee Gees: You Should Be ... Read More
Google Services Suffer Major Outage
Google services including Gmail and YouTube suffered a major outage on Monday morning, with services down across the globe for about 40 minutes. The Google search engine was not affected by the outage, however other services were down from about 6:55 a.m. to 7:35 a.m. worldwide. The cause of the outage was not ... Read More
Fox News Ratings Tumble as Trump Supports Other Networks
The dip came after President Trump retweeted support for its rival news networks. Read More
Bill Gates: It’s ‘Appropriate’ to Keep Bars and Restaurants Closed Longer
Bill Gates appeared on Jake Tapper’s program on CNN Sunday morning and contended that while the vaccine rollout is good news, the country is going to have to endure a longer stretch of businesses being closed because of the pandemic. TAPPER: More than 30 million people in California are right now under ... Read More
Hey, Weren’t We Supposed to Be in Post-Election Chaos by Now?
Pro-Trump protesters and Antifa clashed in some pretty ugly scenes this weekend. After a year of riots, looting, violent clashes, you didn’t have to be a wide-eyed paranoid to worry the runaway passions would lead to widespread violence on Election Day or shortly thereafter. In America’s biggest cities, ... Read More
In Defense of Capitalism
Somehow, I doubt even Bill Buckley could have predicted that “standing athwart history, yelling stop” would have meant, in 2020, an actual plea in the United States of America to repudiate the failed and catastrophic economic worldview of the 20th century. Yet here we are. And perhaps even more surprisingly ... Read More
Hackers Strike Again
On the menu today: The Electoral College gathers today, and the Cleveland Indians will cease to exist under that moniker after 2021. But we will start with the kind of story that won’t get as much attention as, say, what title the First Lady uses, because it is complicated and technical. Sadly, complicated and ... Read More
California’s Business-Climate Deniers
With the news that yet another Silicon Valley software innovator, Oracle, is moving its headquarters and most of its employees to Texas, cynics are declaring that California should adopt a new state song: “All of My Ex’s (Executives) Live in Texas.” Oracle joins a growing list of companies that have ... Read More
Wanted: An Honest Debate about the Death Penalty
When Mike Dukakis was asked by CNN’s blunt Bernard Shaw during the 1988 presidential debates whether he would support the death penalty if his wife, Kitty, had been raped and murdered, the Massachusetts governor famously responded, “No, I don’t, Bernard, and I think you know that I’ve opposed the death ... Read More
The Dawning of the ’20s
We face a pandemic, the dawn of the new ’20s, and -- we hope -- the giddy rush of prosperity as reward and consolation for the world’s recent troubles. It won’t be as good as that. The first Jazz Age, wasn’t, either. I was reminded of this when returning to Edith Wharton’s overlooked satire of the ... Read More
