Episode 331: What It Means To Be Humanby Carter Snead

John J. Miller is joined by Carter Snead to discuss his book, What It Means To Be Human.
Most Popular
The Chef Who Dared Post a Food Pic without ‘Cultural Context’
Once in a great while, we encounter a “controversy” whose catalyst is so inscrutable, it takes several passes through several articles to start to understand what all the fuss is about. So, in such a case, you’d be forgiven for wondering why Stephanie Izard — a James Beard Award–winning Chicago chef ... Read More
The Great American Divorce?
Editor’s Note: Below is an expanded version of a piece that appears in the current issue of National Review. Campaigning for the Democratic presidential nomination in 2004, Senator John Edwards of North Carolina often spoke of “two Americas”: the haves and have-nots. We Republicans hooted at this. ... Read More
Video
Bill Gates: It’s ‘Appropriate’ to Keep Bars and Restaurants Closed Longer
Bill Gates says the United States is going to have to endure a longer stretch of businesses (restaurants and bars) closed because of the COVID-19 pandemic. Read More
Video
No Country for Troublemakers
Two troublemakers may be leaving our politics for good. Representatives Justin Amash and Tulsi Gabbard, increasingly at odds with their parties, declined to run for reelection to the House this year. And the tumultuous, improbable course of their political careers over the last decade tells us something ... Read More
Why Trump’s Election-Fraud Lawsuits Flopped
Now that Joe Biden has won the Electoral College vote, many readers have asked us how lawsuits challenging the presidential results were rejected by dozens of courts. We’ll try to explain a few reasons. In an election for any other office, it’s possible to conduct a full investigation. But in this ... Read More
Jill Biden’s Doctorate Is Garbage Because Her Dissertation Is Garbage
You can tell someone is smarting from an inferiority complex when he insists on being addressed as “Dr.” on the basis of holding an academic doctorate rather than being a physician. Ph.D. holders who have genuine accomplishments don’t make you call them “Doctor,” which is why you never hear about “Dr. ... Read More
Get Flynn and Powell away from the President
It’s never a good sign when a president publicly insists he’s not considering declaring martial law in an attempt to reverse the election results, or when high-level military officials feel the need to declare, “There is no role for the U.S. military in determining the outcome of an American ... Read More
‘It Must Have Been Stolen’
How can you spot a stolen election? Maybe just as important, how can you spot an election that isn’t stolen? You can never be entirely certain when the margins are fairly close, which is why stolen-election theories hold a natural attraction for conspiracy-minded partisans. But in terms of evidence, there are ... Read More
The Contradictions and Conceptual Errors of Jill Biden’s Garbage Dissertation
Jill Biden’s embarrassing 2006 dissertation, which I mocked here and extensively quoted here, is essentially a weakly argued 20,000-word op-ed that offers zero hard evidence for her policy proposals, which are that Delaware Tech (her employer at the time) should beef up its Wellness Center, add a student ... Read More
Holiday Travel Will Happen
On the menu today: Dr. Deborah Birx saw her family around Thanksgiving, raising questions about just how risky it is for you to see your family for Christmas this week; the CDC votes to prioritize those over 75 and “frontline essential workers”; and the secretary of state and the president have some public ... Read More
