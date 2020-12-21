Podcasts The Bookmonger

Episode 331: What It Means To Be Humanby Carter Snead

Hosted by John J. Miller
What It Means to Be Human: The Case for the Body in Public Bioethics (Harvard University Press/Amazon)

John J. Miller is joined by Carter Snead to discuss his book, What It Means To Be Human.

