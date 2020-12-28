Episode 332: A Glorious Liberty by Damon Root

John J. Miller is joined by Damon Root to discuss his book, A Glorious Liberty.
Most Popular
A Sad, Feminist Cry for Help
Watching the rape-revenge fantasy Promising Young Woman is a grueling experience, but not for the reason intended. The film is built on the enduring urban legend that legions of college women are getting gang-raped on campus by men who suffer no repercussions whatsoever. Never mind that such a crime is such an ... Read More
What Are the Consequences of Left-Wing Campus Culture?
Having developed a mild-to-moderate case of misanthropy from my own political exploits in college, I was admittedly disinclined to take the Twittersphere’s word for it that a “new study shows” that the higher-education system does not push students to the left. When one of the study’s architects, ... Read More
Video
Bill Gates: It’s ‘Appropriate’ to Keep Bars and Restaurants Closed Longer
Bill Gates says the United States is going to have to endure a longer stretch of businesses (restaurants and bars) closed because of the COVID-19 pandemic. Read More
Video
House Passes Bill to Increase Stimulus Checks to $2,000
The House passed legislation on Monday to send most Americans a $2,000 stimulus check, in an attempt to replace the $600 checks approved in the most recent coronavirus relief bill. The bill passed by a vote of 275-134, barely passing the two-thirds of House lawmakers needed to retroactively raise the value of ... Read More
Girl Scouts Sue Boy Scouts over Gender-Inclusive Rebranding, Alleging Recruitment Confusion
Lawyers for the Girl Scouts claimed in a court filing on Thursday that a recruitment drive by the Boy Scouts was "highly damaging" to the Girl Scouts. The Boy Scouts renamed itself Scouts BSA and removed the word "boy" from their recruitment materials in 2018, when the organization decided to open certain ... Read More
JAMA Study: Asymptomatic COVID Spread Risk Low, Symptom-Onset Risk High
A new meta-analysis of COVID spread -- which looked at more than 54 relevant studies with 77, 758 participants -- was just published in JAMA Network (published Journal of the American Medical Association). Some on Twitter are touting the study as finding a low risk of asymptomatic transmission. The study ... Read More
Great Job Being Equal, Comrade
Over at the Washington Post, Megan McArdle looks at the CDC’s Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices, and their debate about how to distribute the vaccine, whether to make it available to the elderly who are most likely to die of COVID, or to essential workers, who are slightly less likely to be white ... Read More
Don’t Lose Sight of Culture
Day-to-day politics is of intrinsic interest for us political animals, and the issues of the day orient much or most of our political reflection. But ideas, and ideas of a high order, ultimately give life and definition to the conservatism that has animated NR since its founding in 1955. The indispensable ... Read More
When the Right goes Left, &c.
About a month ago, Erik Wasson, a congressional reporter for Bloomberg News, quoted a Republican senator: “I think she’s very anti-worker, she’s very pro-corporation.” The senator was talking about Janet Yellen, the former chairwoman of the Federal Reserve who is set to become Treasury secretary. I ... Read More
Trump Signs Government Funding, COVID Relief Bill after Holiday Holdout
President Trump signed the expansive $2.3 trillion government funding and coronavirus relief bill Sunday night, averting a government shutdown that would have taken effect Tuesday and releasing $900 billion in aid meant to offset the damage wrought by business closures. The package easily passed both houses of ... Read More
