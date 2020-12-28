Podcasts The Bookmonger

Episode 332: A Glorious Liberty by Damon Root

Hosted by John J. Miller
A Glorious Liberty: Frederick Douglass and the Fight for an Antislavery Constitution by Damon Root (POTOMAC BOOKS/Amazon)

John J. Miller is joined by Damon Root to discuss his book, A Glorious Liberty.

Most Popular

Film & TV

A Sad, Feminist Cry for Help

By
Watching the rape-revenge fantasy Promising Young Woman is a grueling experience, but not for the reason intended. The film is built on the enduring urban legend that legions of college women are getting gang-raped on campus by men who suffer no repercussions whatsoever. Never mind that such a crime is such an ... Read More
Film & TV

A Sad, Feminist Cry for Help

By
Watching the rape-revenge fantasy Promising Young Woman is a grueling experience, but not for the reason intended. The film is built on the enduring urban legend that legions of college women are getting gang-raped on campus by men who suffer no repercussions whatsoever. Never mind that such a crime is such an ... Read More
Science & Tech

Great Job Being Equal, Comrade

By
Over at the Washington Post, Megan McArdle looks at the CDC’s Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices, and their debate about how to distribute the vaccine, whether to make it available to the elderly who are most likely to die of COVID, or to essential workers, who are slightly less likely to be white ... Read More
Science & Tech

Great Job Being Equal, Comrade

By
Over at the Washington Post, Megan McArdle looks at the CDC’s Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices, and their debate about how to distribute the vaccine, whether to make it available to the elderly who are most likely to die of COVID, or to essential workers, who are slightly less likely to be white ... Read More
NRI

Don’t Lose Sight of Culture

By
Day-to-day politics is of intrinsic interest for us political animals, and the issues of the day orient much or most of our political reflection. But ideas, and ideas of a high order, ultimately give life and definition to the conservatism that has animated NR since its founding in 1955. The indispensable ... Read More
NRI

Don’t Lose Sight of Culture

By
Day-to-day politics is of intrinsic interest for us political animals, and the issues of the day orient much or most of our political reflection. But ideas, and ideas of a high order, ultimately give life and definition to the conservatism that has animated NR since its founding in 1955. The indispensable ... Read More
NR PLUS Impromptus

When the Right goes Left, &c.

By
About a month ago, Erik Wasson, a congressional reporter for Bloomberg News, quoted a Republican senator: “I think she’s very anti-worker, she’s very pro-corporation.” The senator was talking about Janet Yellen, the former chairwoman of the Federal Reserve who is set to become Treasury secretary. I ... Read More
NR PLUS Impromptus

When the Right goes Left, &c.

By
About a month ago, Erik Wasson, a congressional reporter for Bloomberg News, quoted a Republican senator: “I think she’s very anti-worker, she’s very pro-corporation.” The senator was talking about Janet Yellen, the former chairwoman of the Federal Reserve who is set to become Treasury secretary. I ... Read More
Loading...