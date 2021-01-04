Episode 333: The Enduring Tension by Donald T. Devine

John J. Miller is joined by Donald T. Devine to discuss his book, The Enduring Tension.
Most Popular
‘Hilaria’ Baldwin and the Allure of the Invented Persona
Oh, Hillary Hayward-Thomas! First, a word of sincere thanks: It is an absolute relief to be writing about a Hillary who is not Herself, last seen scrounging around the metaphorical trash-heaps of our nation’s hideous capital like some kind of political hobo hunting after an imaginary can of beef stew. This ... Read More
Lana Turner at 100
As we mark the 100th birthday of Lana Turner (1921-1995) this coming February 8 and reflect on her cinematic legacy, some of us may recall a line from a rather different sort of film from the kind in which Turner typically starred. In 2001’s wacko fantasy-drama Donnie Darko, Jena Malone, distraught over events ... Read More
Video
Culture with Kat Timpf: 16-Year-Old Girl Shouldn’t Face Child-Porn Charges
Kat Timpf explains why a 16-year-old Maryland girl shouldn't be charged with child-porn distribution after making a video of herself. Read More
Video
Trump’s New Year’s Resolution: ‘Find 11,780 Votes’ in Georgia
Welcome to 2021. We start the year off with a doozy, President Trump and his team calling up Georgia secretary of state Brad Raffensperger and spending an hour whining, cajoling, and fuming that he won’t just “find 11,780 votes.” No, Mr. President, Georgia Can’t Just ‘Recalculate’ the Vote So That ... Read More
Rural Georgians Believe Trump Was Robbed — It Won’t Stop Them from Turning Out for Loeffler and Perdue
Atlanta — Michael Edens can see it in his mind: tractors, cattle trailers, Harley Davidsons and hot rods – really, any wheeled vehicle he can tie an American flag to – parading across the Interstate 85 overpass on Sunday afternoon, a show of force in his rural Georgia town. It will be a parade, he said, ... Read More
Failures of Leadership in a Populist Age
For many years now, an important segment of the Republican electorate has been increasingly frustrated with the elites who lead our core institutions. The political outlook of these voters has come to be defined by that frustration — a sense that people with power and privilege in American life routinely abuse ... Read More
Wednesday’s Electoral College Debate: All Eyes on Pence
Unlike Missouri senator Josh Hawley, who is challenging the results of the Electoral College, Vice President Pence is probably not looking forward to Wednesday. The vice president can take little comfort from the Saturday decision by the Fifth Circuit U.S. Court of Appeals upholding a district court’s ... Read More
Pelosi Reelected Speaker of the House
Nancy Pelosi won reelection as Speaker of the House Sunday afternoon. House members voted to reelect Pelosi in a 216-208 party line vote on Sunday, the first day of the 117th Congress. The vote left little room for error given Democrats’ razor-thin majority in the lower chamber and coronavirus quarantine ... Read More
Warnock’s Abortion Stance Draws Rebuke from Fellow Pastors: ‘What Do We Value?’
They come racked with guilt and overwhelmed with emotion – women, and sometimes men, struggling through what Flynn Johnson calls “the aftermath of abortion.” As bishop of Atlanta’s Metro City Church, Johnson has seen firsthand the devastating impact of abortion, on the black community as a whole and on ... Read More
Chairman Bernie? How Senate Committees Could Devolve if Dems Sweep Georgia
Who would you rather have write the U.S. Senate’s next budget — Lindsey Graham or Bernie Sanders? This is among the choices before Georgia’s voters on Tuesday. Democratic challengers Jon Ossoff and Raphael Warnock respectively face incumbent Republicans David Perdue and Kelly Loeffler in high-profile, ... Read More
