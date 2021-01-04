Podcasts The Bookmonger

Episode 333: The Enduring Tension by Donald T. Devine

Hosted by John J. Miller
The Enduring Tension: Capitalism and the Moral Order by Donald J. Devine (Encounter Books/Amazon)

John J. Miller is joined by Donald T. Devine to discuss his book, The Enduring Tension.

