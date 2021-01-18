Podcasts The Bookmonger

Episode 335: The World Turned Upside Down by Yang Jisheng, (co-translated by Stacy Mosher)

Hosted by John J. Miller
The World Turned Upside Down: A History of the Chinese Cultural Revolution by by Yang Jisheng, Stacy Mosher (Translator), Guo Jian (Translator) (Farrar, Straus and Giroux/Amazon)

John J. Miller is joined by Stacy Mosher, co-translator of Yang Jisheng’s book The World Turned Upside Down.

