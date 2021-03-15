Podcasts The Bookmonger Episode 343: The 1776 Report Hosted by John J. Miller March 15, 2021 7:29 AM Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Flipboard Email this article The 1776 Report Preface and notes by Larry P. Arnn, Carol Swain, Matthew Spalding (Encounter Books/Amazon) https://dts.podtrac.com/redirect.mp3/bookmonger-tapes.nationalreview.media/bookmonger-343-03.15.2021.mp3 Download Subscribe Share Subscribe For Free: iTunes Google Podcasts Stitcher Tunein Spotify Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Flipboard Email this article John J. Miller is joined by Matthew Spalding to discuss The 1776 Report, which he co-edited.