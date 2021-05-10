Podcasts The Bookmonger

Episode 351: The Unbroken Thread by Sohrab Ahmari

Hosted by John J. Miller
The Unbroken Thread: Discovering the Wisdom of Tradition in an Age of Chaos by Sohrab Amari (Convergent Books)

John J. Miller is joined by Sohrab Ahmari to discuss his book, The Unbroken Thread.

Loading...