Podcasts The Bookmonger Episode 352: Hold Fast by J. H. Gelernter Hosted by John J. Miller May 17, 2021 6:33 AM Hold Fast by J.H. Gelernter (W. W. Norton & Company) https://dts.podtrac.com/redirect.mp3/bookmonger-tapes.nationalreview.media/bookmonger-352-05.17.2021.mp3 John J. Miller is joined by J. H. Gelernter to discuss his book, Hold Fast.