Podcasts The Bookmonger Episode 358: The Perfect Police State by Geoffrey Cain Hosted by John J. Miller June 28, 2021 The Perfect Police State: An Undercover Odyssey Into China's Terrifying Surveillance Dystopia of the Future (PublicAffairs/Bookshop.org) John J. Miller is joined by Geoffrey Cain to discuss his book, The Perfect Police State.