Podcasts The Bookmonger Episode 360: An Inconvenient Minority by Kenny Xu Hosted by John J. Miller July 12, 2021 8:48 AM Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Flipboard Email this article An Inconvenient Minority: The Attack on Asian American Excellence and the Fight for Meritocracy by Kenny Xu (Diversion Books/Amazon) https://dts.podtrac.com/redirect.mp3/bookmonger-tapes.nationalreview.media/bookmonger-360-07.12.2021.mp3 Download Subscribe Share Subscribe For Free: iTunes Google Podcasts Stitcher Tunein Spotify Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Flipboard Email this article John J. Miller is joined by Kenny Xu to discuss his book, An Inconvenient Minority.