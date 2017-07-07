Episode 43: The West

Most Popular
Unmask Antifa and Watch the Cowards Retreat
I'd urge everyone to read my colleague Jim Geraghty's post on the thuggery this weekend in Portland. It was appalling to watch masked Antifa thugs attack Andy Ngo, and it was also appalling that the police weren't immediately present to arrest his attackers. Antifa's propensity to violence is well known, and ... Read More
Twenty Things You Probably Didn’t Know about Marianne Williamson
One: Marianne Williamson told New York Jewish Week late last year that “had she received a better Jewish education she might have become a rabbi.” She was born in Houston, Texas, to a Jewish family. Her father, Sam, was a “Russian immigration lawyer who’d changed his name from Vishnevetsky.” She ... Read More
Culture with Kat Timpf: 16-Year-Old Girl Shouldn’t Face Child-Porn Charges
Kat Timpf explains why a 16-year-old Maryland girl shouldn't be charged with child-porn distribution after making a video of herself. Read More
Thuggery Comes to Portland
Making the click-through worthwhile: The Antifa thugs take over the streets of Portland again, a disturbing report that the Trump administration is considering accepting the North Korean nuclear program, and the lesser-known Democratic candidates start feeling the pressure. Thuggery Comes to Portland in the Form ... Read More
The Tuesday-Afternoon Rumors about Pence and Putin
This morning, Randy Gentry, a representative from Vice President Pence’s office, came to a podium in New Hampshire to alert the audience that the day's event about opioids was canceled: “Air Force 2 was headed this way, but there’s been an emergency and the president was asked to return to ... Read More
In the New York Times, a ‘Human Rights’ Professor Calls for Mob Rule
I am growing increasingly convinced that the cardinal challenge of our time is the defense of the rule of law and a culture of liberty against the culture of outrage and fear. And when even the most historically respected and presently influential publications publish reckless attacks on due process and ... Read More
New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy Abandons the ‘Millionaires Tax’
The now-infamous image of Governor Chris Christie seated on New Jersey’s Island Beach during a 2017 government shutdown -- alas, some mental images never go away — has proven to be a foil for the agenda of current progressive governor Phil Murphy. The photograph was fatal to Christie’s public image in ... Read More
The Lie of Portland’s Antifa
There was a time when “anti-fascist” meant what it said. People who opposed fascism called themselves “anti-fascists.” But then the term slipped. The definition of “fascist” became hazy from over-use and so the term “anti-fascist” also began to move. This might seem to be a theoretical matter. But ... Read More
Iran and the Levers of Global Power
In the current American–Iran stand-off are a number of global players. That is hardly new, but what is novel is that, for the first time in decades, there’s almost no power that can obstruct or alter U.S. efforts to confront Iranian aggressions in America's own time and fashion. In other words, the United ... Read More
Our Presidential Nomination Process Is Nuts
Whew! Those debates this week. Hoo boy. There have been a number of solid takes about the leftward lurch of the Democratic party. I want to offer my own perspective, looking at why the candidates take positions that are far outside the mainstream. In the short term, it may be good for the Republicans that the ... Read More
