Episode 148: Lawsuits and Legalities

Today on The Editors, Rich, Michael, David, and Alexandra discuss the tussle between Trump and Pelosi, Congressman Justin Amash’s take on the Mueller report, Senator Josh Hawley calling out Silicon Valley, and much more.
Editors’ Picks:
- Rich: Deidre McCloskey’s pieces in the two most recent issues:
- David: NR v Mann editorial.
- Michael: Charlie on Chait.
- Alexandra: Ramesh’s response to an NY Mag article called “Abortion Is Morally Good.”
Light Items:
- Rich: Ballpark by Paul Goldberger.
- David: Raptors/Bucks series is awesome.
- Michael: Dancing during the credits.
- Alexandra: Salad for breakfast.
The Editors is hosted by Rich Lowry and produced by Sarah Schutte.