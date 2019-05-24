Podcasts | The Editors

Episode 148: Lawsuits and Legalities

Hosted by Rich Lowry, Charles C.W. Cooke & Michael Brendan Dougherty
Trump National Emergency Declaration
President Trump stands at the State of the Union address with Vice President Mike Pence and Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi, February 5, 2019. (Doug Mills/Pool via Reuters)

Today on The Editors, Rich, Michael, David, and Alexandra discuss the tussle between Trump and Pelosi, Congressman Justin Amash’s take on the Mueller report, Senator Josh Hawley calling out Silicon Valley, and much more.

Editors’ Picks:

Light Items:

  • Rich: Ballpark by Paul Goldberger.
  • David: Raptors/Bucks series is awesome.
  • Michael: Dancing during the credits.
  • Alexandra: Salad for breakfast.

The Editors is hosted by Rich Lowry and produced by Sarah Schutte.

