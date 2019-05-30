Episode 149: Troublesome Testimonies

Special Counsel Robert Mueller makes a statement on his investigation at the Justice Department in Washington, D.C., May 29, 2019. (Jim Bourg/Reuters)

Today on The Editors, Rich, Charlie, David, and Luke discuss the implications of Mueller’s Wednesday testimony, the resurfacing debate around the 1994 crime bill, and the surprising attack on David French.

Editors’ Picks:

Light Items:

Rich: Storm Chaser Twitter.

Charlie: Wiffle Ball.

David: Chernobyl documentary.

Luke: Rory Stewart’s run for Tory leadership.

The Editors is hosted by Rich Lowry and produced by Sarah Schutte.