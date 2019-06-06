Episode 150: Define Your Terms

Two Catholics, an atheist, and a non-conformist bring on the debate in today’s Editors episode. Rich, Charlie, Michael, and Alexandra wrestle over differing perspectives on how small-l liberalism should be interpreted.
Editors’ Picks:
- Rich: KDW’s cover story in the upcoming print issue.
- Charlie: John Hirschauer defending Bishop Tobin.
- MBD: Kyle on Chernobyl.
- Alexandra: KDW on Mexico tariffs.
Light Items:
- Rich: Daylight.
- Charlie: Grantchester
- MBD: Chernobyl.
- Alexandra: Rereading The Chronicles of Narnia as an adult.
The Editors is hosted by Rich Lowry and produced by Sarah Schutte.