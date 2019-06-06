Podcasts | The Editors

Episode 150: Define Your Terms

Hosted by Rich Lowry, Charles C.W. Cooke & Michael Brendan Dougherty
Two Catholics, an atheist, and a non-conformist bring on the debate in today’s Editors episode. Rich, Charlie, Michael, and Alexandra wrestle over differing perspectives on how small-l liberalism should be interpreted.

Editors’ Picks:

Light Items:

  • Rich: Daylight.
  • Charlie: Grantchester
  • MBD: Chernobyl.
  • Alexandra: Rereading The Chronicles of Narnia as an adult.

The Editors is hosted by Rich Lowry and produced by Sarah Schutte.

