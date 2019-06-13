Episode 151: Don’t Get Creative with Our Laws

Today on The Editors, Rich, Charlie, Michael, and David discuss the tyrannical proposals of Kamala Harris, the never-ending harassment of a Christian baker, and the implications of Trump’s Mexico tariffs.
Editors’ Picks:
- Rich: Declan Leary on Triumph Magazine.
- Charlie: Sahil Handa in general.
- MBD: Editorial on Masterpiece Cakeshop.
- David: James Sutton on San Francisco homelessness.
Light Items:
- Rich: The NHL has the greatest of all sports trophies.
- Charlie: Broadchurch Season 3.
- MBD: Mild summers.
- David: Two words: Game. Six.
The Editors is hosted by Rich Lowry and produced by Sarah Schutte.