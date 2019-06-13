Episode 151: Don’t Get Creative with Our Laws

Senator Kamala Harris (D, Calif.) at the North America’s Building Trades Unions (NABTU) 2019 legislative conference in Washington, D.C., April 10, 2019. (Yuri Gripas/Reuters)

Today on The Editors, Rich, Charlie, Michael, and David discuss the tyrannical proposals of Kamala Harris, the never-ending harassment of a Christian baker, and the implications of Trump’s Mexico tariffs.

Editors’ Picks:

Light Items:

Rich: The NHL has the greatest of all sports trophies.

Charlie: Broadchurch Season 3.

MBD: Mild summers.

David: Two words: Game. Six.

