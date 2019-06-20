Episode 152: Restarts, Rallies, and Regulations

Today on The Editors, Rich, Charlie, Michael, and Alexandra discuss Senator Josh Hawley’s internet censorship bill, Trump’s 2020 kick-off rally, Biden’s continued decline as a presidential candidate, and much more.
Editors’ Picks:
- Rich: KDW on Socialism in the upcoming print issue.
- Charlie: Kamala Harris’s Dreadful DA Record.
- MBD: Continetti on Pauline Kael.
- Alexandra: John McCormack on Hawley from upcoming print issue.
Light Items:
- Rich: Old-school NYC cab drivers.
- Charlie: The Dakotas.
- MBD: Crainn Na hÉireann (Trees of Ireland) on TG4.
- Alexandra: Moving to D.C.
The Editors is hosted by Rich Lowry and produced by Sarah Schutte.