Episode 152: Restarts, Rallies, and Regulations

Senator Josh Hawley (R, Mo.) on Capitol Hill in Washington, D.C., January 3, 2019 (Aaron P. Bernstein/Reuters)

Today on The Editors, Rich, Charlie, Michael, and Alexandra discuss Senator Josh Hawley’s internet censorship bill, Trump’s 2020 kick-off rally, Biden’s continued decline as a presidential candidate, and much more.

Editors’ Picks:

Rich: KDW on Socialism in the upcoming print issue.

Charlie: Kamala Harris’s Dreadful DA Record.

MBD: Continetti on Pauline Kael.

Alexandra: John McCormack on Hawley from upcoming print issue.

Light Items:

Rich: Old-school NYC cab drivers.

Charlie: The Dakotas.

MBD: Crainn Na hÉireann (Trees of Ireland) on TG4.

Alexandra: Moving to D.C.

The Editors is hosted by Rich Lowry and produced by Sarah Schutte.