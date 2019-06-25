Episode 153: Iran Hawk or Iran Dove?

Today on The Editors, Rich, Charlie, Michael, and David debate Trump’s decision to cancel strikes against Iran, discuss what is really going on at the southern border, and more.
Editors’ Picks:
- Rich: Christopher O’Dea’s cover story from the new issue.
- Charlie: Rich’s review of Ballpark.
- MBD: Daniel Mahoney’s review of Lawler and Reinsch’s A Constitution in Full.
- David: Ramesh’s brutal demolition of John Irving.
Light Items:
- Rich: The tragedy of losing a tree.
- Charlie: Natural Light (Naturdays).
- MBD: Hoppy Table Beer by Allagash Brewery.
- David: The Ringer’s Rewatchables podcast.
The Editors is hosted by Rich Lowry and produced by Sarah Schutte.