Episode 156: The Ungrateful among Us

Today on The Editors, Rich, Charlie, Michael, and David discuss implications of Trump’s recent tweet storm, David and Charlie tussle over immigration, and then round out with comments on Leana Wen’s ousting from Planned Parenthood.
Editors’ Picks:
- Rich: Same as MBD, Charlie’s response to Levitz.
- Charlie: Kevin Williamson’s “Strawman Elegy.”
- MBD: Charlie’s responds to Levitz.
- David: Kevin’s cover story in the recent print issue.
Light Items:
- Rich: The National Conservatism Conference.
- Charlie: Restored footage of Apollo 11.
- MBD: Nuts (Sahale Snacks).
- David: Stranger Things Season 3.
The Editors is hosted by Rich Lowry and produced by Sarah Schutte.