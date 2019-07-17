Episode 156: The Ungrateful among Us

From left: Rep. Ayanna Pressley, Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, Rep. Ilhan Omar, and Rep. Rashida Tlaib hold a news conference on Capitol Hill, July 15, 2019. (Erin Scott/Reuters)

Today on The Editors, Rich, Charlie, Michael, and David discuss implications of Trump’s recent tweet storm, David and Charlie tussle over immigration, and then round out with comments on Leana Wen’s ousting from Planned Parenthood.

Editors’ Picks:

Light Items:

Rich: The National Conservatism Conference.

Charlie: Restored footage of Apollo 11.

MBD: Nuts (Sahale Snacks).

David: Stranger Things Season 3.

The Editors is hosted by Rich Lowry and produced by Sarah Schutte.